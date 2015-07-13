US unveils first step toward new online privacy rules

September 25, 2018
The US government announced the first steps toward implementing new online privacy rules, calling for public comment on &quot;a
The US government announced the first steps toward implementing new online privacy rules, calling for public comment on "a new approach to consumer data privacy"

The US administration called Tuesday for public comments on a "new approach to consumer data privacy" that could trigger fresh regulations of internet companies.

The Commerce Department said the announcement is part of an effort to "modernize US data policy for the 21st century."

The move follows the implementation this year of ramped up data protection rules imposed by the European Union, and a new privacy law enacted in California.

Both measures will impact internet firms whose websites can be accessed around the globe.

Privacy and data protection have come into greater focus in response to these new laws, and also because of growing concerns on how is handled following revelations on the hijacking of millions of Facebook user profiles by a political consultancy ahead of the 2016 election.

"The United States has a long history of protecting individual privacy, but our challenges are growing as technology becomes more complex, interconnected and integrated into our daily lives," said David Redl, who heads the agency's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

"The Trump administration is beginning this conversation to solicit ideas on a path for adapting privacy to today's data-driven world."

The agency said it was also developing a voluntary privacy framework to help organizations manage risk and working on ways "to increase global regulatory harmony."

The Commerce Department statement said the agency is focused on "desired outcomes" for privacy rather that dictating specific practices.

But it plans to seek public comment on transparency practices—how data is collected and used—as well as security safeguards.

Users of online platforms "should be able to reasonably access and correct personal data they have provided," the statement added. "Organizations should take steps to manage the risk of disclosure or harmful uses of personal data."

Explore further: US senators introduce social media privacy bill

Related Stories

Facebook rolling out privacy choices under EU rules

April 18, 2018

Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcoming EU rules, with European residents seeing the measures first.

EU says data privacy deal with US can be improved

October 18, 2017

The European Union says that the one-year-old rules governing data transfers with the U.S. are working well but that some improvements can still be made to the system to guarantee EU citizens' privacy protection.

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.