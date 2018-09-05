Ryanair U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike

September 7, 2018
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Skavsta Airport in Sweden on August 10, 2018
Empty Ryanair check-in counters at Skavsta Airport in Sweden on August 10, 2018

Ryanair performed a U-turn Friday, saying it no longer planned to transfer jobs and planes to Poland after a deal with pilots, but nonetheless faced a fresh pan-European strike.

In a joint statement Friday, unions across Europe threatened "the biggest strike action the company has ever seen" over their members' working conditions.

The strike, so far organised by unions in Belgium, Holland, Italy and Spain, is scheduled for the last week in September, with an exact date due by Thursday.

However the walk-out could be called off should a meeting of Ryanair shareholders on September 20 meet union demands, the statement added following a meeting in Rome.

Separately Friday, Ryanair said it had decided "to restore six Dublin-based aircraft which were due to transfer to Poland in November".

It added: "The related protective notices issued to 300 Dublin pilots and cabin crew in July have also been withdrawn."

In July, Ryanair issued 90 days' notice to more than 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew under plans to cut its Dublin fleet from 30 to around 24 aircraft for the forthcoming northern hemisphere winter.

Ryanair had blamed the move on a downturn in bookings and plane ticket prices in Ireland, partly owing to strikes by Ireland-based pilots.

Since then, the pilots have voted to accept an agreement on improved .

Ryanair last month faced a coordinated 24-hour strike by pilots, causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights across Europe, affecting thousands of passengers.

While the carrier is for the first time recognising unions across Europe that represent its pilots and cabin crew, staff are unhappy that improvements have yet to be made on pay and other conditions.

From Rome, the joint statement said that "after a long summer of talks, meaningless meetings and an escalation of an industrial dispute that ended up in the first pan-European strike action in the history of Ryanair", unions had no choice but to hold the September walk-out.

But a final decision on staging the biggest yet would hinge on the outcome of the September 20 meeting of shareholders, it said.

Explore further: Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

Related Stories

Ryanair recognises cabin crew union in Ireland

August 30, 2018

Ryanair said Thursday it has agreed to recognise Ireland-based cabin crew who have union membership, stepping up a drawn-out process to improve workers' conditions and avert strikes.

Ryanair threatened by summer strike

May 28, 2018

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy said Monday they would go on strike this summer unless the low-cost airline accepts their demands by a June 30 deadline.

Italian pilots approve deal with Ryanair

August 28, 2018

Italian pilots have approved an agreement over working conditions with Ryanair in the first such deal the strike-hit low-cost aviation giant has fully concluded.

Recommended for you

All-in-one light-driven water splitting

September 6, 2018

Solar-powered water splitting is a promising means of generating clean and storable energy. A novel catalyst based on semiconductor nanoparticles has now been shown to facilitate all the reactions needed for "artificial photosynthesis."

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.