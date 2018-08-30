Russia says space station leak may be sabotage

September 4, 2018
The International Space Station is one of the few areas of Russia-US cooperation that remains unaffected by the souring of diplomatic ties

Russia launched checks Tuesday after its space chief said an air leak on the International Space Station last week could have been deliberate sabotage.

Space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said the hole detected Thursday in a Russian space craft docked at the orbiting station was caused by a drill and could have been done deliberately, either back on Earth or by astronauts in space.

Astronauts used tape to seal the leak after it caused a small loss of pressure that was not life-threatening.

"There were several attempts at drilling," Rogozin said late Monday in televised comments, adding that the drill appeared to have been held by a "wavering hand".

"What is this: a production defect or some premeditated actions?" he asked.

"We are checking the Earth version. But there is another version that we do not rule out: deliberate interference in space."

A state commission will seek to identify the culprit by name, Rogozin said, calling this a "matter of honour" for Russia's Energiya space manufacturing company that made the Soyuz.

Asked for comment on allegations of possible sabotage, a NASA spokeswoman referred all questions to the Russian space agency which is overseeing the commission's analysis.

- 'Strange stunt'-

Rogozin had said the hole in the side of the ship used to ferry astronauts was most likely caused from outside by a tiny meteorite, but later admitted it had been ruled out.

A Russian MP who is a former cosmonaut suggested that a psychologically disturbed astronaut could have done it to force an early return home.

"We're all human, and anyone might want to go home, but this method is really low," Maxim Surayev of President Vladimir Putin's ruling party, told RIA Novosti state news agency,

"If a cosmonaut pulled this strange stunt—and that can't be ruled out—it's really bad," said Surayev, who spent two stints on the ISS.

"I wish to God that this is a production defect, although that's very sad, too—there's been nothing like this in the history of Soyuz ships."

Alexander Zheleznyakov, a former space industry engineer and author, told TASS state news agency however that drilling the hole in zero gravity would be nearly impossible in that part of the spacecraft.

"Why would cosmonauts do it?" he asked.

The hole is in a section of the Soyuz ship that will not be used to carry astronauts back to Earth.

A space industry source told TASS that the spacecraft could have been damaged during testing at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after passing initial checks and the mistake was then hastily covered up.

"Someone messed up and then got scared and sealed up the hole," the source speculated, but then the sealant "dried up and fell off" when the Soyuz reached the ISS.

Energiya will carry out checks for possible defects on all Soyuz ships and Progress unmanned ships used for cargo at its production site outside Moscow and at Baikonur, RIA Novosti reported Tuesday, citing a space industry source.

The ISS is one of the few areas of Russia-US cooperation that remains unaffected by the slump in relations and Washington's sanctions.

Russia's rockets used for launching spacecraft and satellites have suffered engine problems.

Currently on the ISS are two cosmonauts from Russia, three NASA astronauts and a German from the European Space Agency.

Hawaii Rod
3.7 / 5 (3) 14 hours ago
I am sure it was sabotage in space. While the cosmonauts were sleeping on the ISS, the other inhabitants snuck out on a secrets EVA to drill a hole in the Soyuz craft and then snuck back in. This must be one of the Russians who think the Moon landing was faked by Hollywood.
JuanitaBroaddricksUpperLip
2.3 / 5 (3) 13 hours ago
You busted me. I took a helium balloon up with a cheap Black & Decker drill (1/8" bit). Guess I should have used 1/2".

On the plus side, no one saw or photographed me thanks to my Democrat Russian Collusion Invisibility Cloak.
antialias_physorg
4.2 / 5 (6) 13 hours ago
the other inhabitants snuck out on a secrets EVA to drill a hole in the Soyuz craft and then snuck back in.

Since they fixed it on the inside and the other traces of a drill having been applied several times in a 'wavering fashion' I'd hazard that the drilling wasn't done from the outside.
So either someone inside started drilling or someone made a hole during production (accidentally or deliberately).

It's pretty hard to believe that someone on the ISS would start drilling. That seems sorta...suicidal.

The drilling implements on the ISS should all be accounted for, so it should be possible to check if any of them fit the marks.
oldstupedasso
4.3 / 5 (4) 13 hours ago
To err is human but to lay it on someone else is cool, eh Tovarisch.
Anonym275661
5 / 5 (5) 11 hours ago
One lonely astronaut tries to hang a picture of his family and everyone freaks out about sabotage this, or explosive decompression that. I think everyone needs to just calm down, take a deep breath (if possible), and have a good conversation about what some sensible rules should be regarding interior decorating on the ISS.
DavidDcomments
1 / 5 (1) 11 hours ago
I never did hear about how they located the leak. It seems to me that dry ice 'smoke' would be a good way to determine where a leak is.
As far as sabotage is concerned, who knows? It could have been the Russians themselves. Who would benefit from such accusations?
danR
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Honestly, Rogozin, calm down.
What next?

"Hillary!" ? "Lock her up!" ?
baron_von_chilidog
2.5 / 5 (2) 10 hours ago
The pictures that were published with the original report did not show a drilled hole, they looked more like a hole made by an object on a ballistic trajectory, blasting a hole in metal.

My prediction is that the next event in the timeline will be a focus of blame outside the Russian sphere, and an ejection of American interests from this platform.
Beaniiman
not rated yet 10 hours ago
Clearly the "Space Force" is already at it.
chrilongski
4 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
Putin is following the same old formulaic, paranoid Russian dictator's script: Whip up xenophobia, paranoia, loathing of the West etc etc. And he becomes the country's savior and Fearless Leader, keeping the Dark Forces of the West at bay. Would be interested in seeing a picture of the damage to the Russian ISS module.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 8 hours ago
I never did hear about how they located the leak.

Pressure drop in a section should be obvious on the instruments. Also a leak isn't exactly noiseless.
sepsep
1 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
Globalist beleivers be THIS retarded. lol
chiraldude
not rated yet 7 hours ago
If it is sabotage, it would have to be the Flat Earth Society. They are the only ones hurt by an international space station.
carbon_unit
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Clearly the "Space Force" is already at it.
Or someone is trying to convince us we need Space Force...
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 7 hours ago
The pictures that were published with the original report did not show a drilled hole, they looked more like a hole made by an object on a ballistic trajectory, blasting a hole in metal
-Perhaps because you didnt look or youre just full of crap? Maybe you never drilled a hole other than the biological kind? Smelly troll perhaps?

WHERE are they coming from?

Pics from the inside show a symmetric hole with burrs on the interior, typical of a drilled hole from the other side.
https://bgr.com/2...teorite/

-So yes either incompetence or sabotage.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 7 hours ago
I never did hear about how they located the leak. It seems to me that dry ice 'smoke' would be a good way to determine where a leak is
Its described in detail on the internet. Dont expect people here to find it for you. Try google.
Duude
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
Maybe on one of those low oxygen days, a confused cosmonaut thought he could get a cross wind with a little hole.....
Mark Thomas
not rated yet 3 hours ago
This was relatively minor problem that very easily could have been due to a small construction defect that took years to manifest itself and was easily corrected. By trying to shift the blame elsewhere in an apparently knee-jerk reaction, Dmitry Rogozin is suggesting one possibility is an astronaut/cosmonaut on the ISS has essentially gone insane. Not only is that person trying to sabotage the ISS, they are so sloppy in their methods they didn't even cover their tracks. This is ridiculous and it is a very good bet the actual cause was simple mistake not insanity.

On a more humorous note, this reminds me of the comment by Captain Sharp in the movie Armageddon about Rockhound getting "space dementia." :-)
Da Schneib
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Hmmmm. Is this something to threaten the Orange Russian Asset in the White House to get more sanctions reduced?

That's my first thought.

