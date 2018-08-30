Russia: Space station air pressure restored after leak

August 31, 2018
Space Station
The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-132 crew member on board the Space Shuttle Atlantis after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation. Credit: NASA/Crew of STS-132

Russia's space agency says air pressure on the International Space Station has been restored to proper levels after a leak was repaired.

Roscosmos said in a statement Friday that "the safety and health of the crew are not threatened."

The leak, which was discovered Thursday, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station. All members of the arrive and depart on Soyuz capsules.

Russia's director, Sergei Krikalev, told state news agency Tass on Friday that the leak was patched with a sealant that is "already proving to be airtight."

He said that the fracture could be due to materials flaw or a micrometeorite strike.

Three Americans, two Russians and a German are aboard the station.

