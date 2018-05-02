NIST's electro-optic laser pulses 100 times faster than usual ultrafast light

NIST's ultrafast electro-optic laser relies on this aluminum "can" to stabilizeand filter the electronic signals, which bounce back and forth inside until fixedwaves emerge at the strongest frequencies and block or filter out other frequencies. Credit: D. Carlson/NIST Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have used common electronicsto build a laser that pulses 100 times more often than conventional ultrafast lasers. The advance couldextend the benefits of ultrafast science to new applications such as imaging of biological materials inreal time.

The technology for making electroopticlasers has been around forfive decades, and the idea seemsalluringly simple. But until nowresearchers have been unable toelectronically switch light to makeultrafast pulses and eliminateelectronic noise, or interference.

As described in the Sept. 28 issue ofScience, NIST scientists developeda filtering method to reduce the heatinducedinterference that otherwisewould ruin the consistency ofelectronically synthesized light.

"We tamed the light with analuminum can," project leader ScottPapp said, referring to the "cavity"in which the electronic signalsare stabilized and filtered. As thesignals bounce back and forth insidesomething like a soda can, fixedwaves emerge at the strongestfrequencies and block or filter out other frequencies.

Ultrafast refers to events lasting picoseconds (trillionths of a second) to femtoseconds (quadrillionths ofa second). This is faster than the nanoscale regime, introduced to the cultural lexicon some years agowith the field of nanotechnology (nanoseconds are billionths of a second).

Graphic depicting how specific frequencies, or colors, of light (sharp peaks) emerge from the electronic background noise (blue) in NIST's ultrafast electro-optic laser. The vertical backdrop shows how these colors combine to create an optical frequency comb, or "ruler" for light. Credit: D. Carlson/NIST

The conventional source of ultrafast light is an optical frequency comb, a precise "ruler" for light. Combsare usually made with sophisticated "mode-locked" lasers, which form pulses from many different colorsof light waves that overlap, creating links between optical and microwave frequencies. Interoperationof optical and microwave signals powers the latest advances in communications, timekeeping andquantum sensing systems.

In contrast, NIST's new electro-optic laser imposes microwave electronic vibrations on a continuouswavelaser operating at optical frequencies, effectively carving pulses into the light.

"In any ultrafast laser, each pulse lasts for, say, 20 femtoseconds," lead author David Carlson said. "Inmode-locked lasers, the pulses come out every 10 nanoseconds. In our electro-optic laser, the pulsescome out every 100 picoseconds. So that's the speedup here—ultrafast pulses that arrive 100 timesfaster or more."

"Chemical and biological imaging is a good example of the applications for this type of laser,"Papp said. "Probing biological samples with ultrafast pulses provides both imaging and chemicalmakeup information. Using our technology, this kind of imaging could happen dramatically faster. So,hyperspectral imaging that currently takes a minute could happen in real time."

To make the electro-optic laser, NIST researchers start with an infrared continuous-wave laser andcreate pulses with an oscillator stabilized by the cavity, which provides the equivalent of a memoryto ensure all the pulses are identical. The laser produces optical pulses at a microwave rate, andeach pulse is directed through a microchip waveguide structure to generate many more colors in thefrequency comb.

The electro-optic laser offers unprecedented speed combined with accuracy and stability that arecomparable to that of a mode-locked laser, Papp said. The laser was constructed using commercialtelecommunications and microwave components, making the system very reliable. The combinationof reliability and accuracy makes electro-optic combs attractive for long-term measurements of opticalclock networks or communications or sensor systems in which data needs to be acquired faster than iscurrently possible.

More information: D.R. Carlson, D.D. Hickstein, W. Zhang, A.J. Metcalf, F. Quinlan, S.A. Diddams and S.B. Papp. 2018. Ultrafast electro-optic light with sub-cycle control. Science. Sept. 28. science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aat6451

"Electro-optic combs rise above the noise," by V. Torres-Company, Science (2018). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aau7507

