IWC vote backs new quotas for aboriginal whale hunts

September 12, 2018
A humpback whale jumps out of the water in the western Antarctic peninsula
A humpback whale jumps out of the water in the western Antarctic peninsula

In a rare moment Wednesday, the International Whaling Commission voted overwhelmingly to back whale hunting, but strictly for small subsistence hunts undertaken by some communities, mostly in the Arctic.

The vote confirmed a longstanding commitment to so-called aboriginal subsistence hunting (ASW), for nutritional and cultural reasons, which continues to be an exception to the decades-old ban on .

"This important agreement gives our native communities the much-needed flexibility to operate more safely in dangerous environmental conditions that vary from one year to the next," said Ryan Wulff, US Commissioner to the IWC.

The issue is highly sensitive because Japan, with the backing of Iceland, Norway and some other nations, is using many of the same cultural arguments to call for a return to commercial whaling at the IWC's 67th meeting in Brazil.

The IWC voted by 68 to 7 to set a catch quota of hundreds of minke, fin, humpback and for the next six years for communities in Alaska, Russia, Greenland and Bequia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Anti-whaling states had raised objections to an original plan for automatic renewal of the quotas after six years, and a carry-over of unused quotas from year to year.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said a compromise where the IWC scientific committe would oversee the renewal of quotas set a dangerous precedent.

"They basically gave a green light to auto-renewal without establishing how any concerns or questions will be addressed," said Aimee Leslie of the WWF.

"What the consequences are for the return of commercial whaling is extremely concerning," she said.

"The lines just keep getting more blurred between the different types of whaling and that is extremely concerning for the future of and how whaling will be managed, especially with a disempowered commission after today."

Iceland, which continues to hunt whales in defiance of a 32-year moratorium, welcomed the general acceptance of the scientific committee's go ahead for hunting of some whale stocks for indigenous communities, saying it was a shift in the IWC's position.

Nicolas Entrup of Swiss-based NGO OceanCare accused Iceland of trying to "instrumentalize indigenous people's rights to go whaling. For us, it's very important that we keep up the differentiation between subsistence whaling, which is for subsistence and cultural needs, and commercial whaling."

Explore further: Japan proposes end to commercial whaling ban, faces pushback

Related Stories

Minke whale hunting ends in Iceland

July 28, 2018

The controversial hunt for minke whales in Iceland has come to end after declining profits led to the local industry closing, the International Fund for Animal Welfare said on Friday.

Nations lock horns as whalers, opponents meet in Brazil

September 10, 2018

Pro- and anti-whaling nations locked horns Monday as the International Whaling Commission (IWC) began meeting in Brazil amid outrage over Japan's proposal to end a three-decade moratorium on commercial whale hunting.

Recommended for you

Spring is advancing unevenly across North America

September 12, 2018

Spring is arriving earlier in many parts of North America, but this advance is not happening uniformly across the migration routes of many birds, according to a study by Eric Waller at the US Geological Survey in California ...

How infectious bacteria hibernate through treatment

September 12, 2018

Disease-causing bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics which are then no longer effective in treating infection, yet they also have another tactic to avoid being killed off by antibiotic treatment. Some cells of the ...

Virus may combat fire ants, but caution is needed

September 12, 2018

Native to South America, imported red fire ants were introduced accidentally into the United States in the early 20th century. These ants subsequently invaded other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.