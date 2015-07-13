New internet of things protocol to transform hotel experience

September 6, 2018, University of Surrey
internet of things
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Hotel guests could soon access their rooms and control the lighting, temperature, television and coffee maker through their mobile phones thanks to an innovative protocol for internet of things (IoT) devices developed at the University of Surrey.

U-Linc, a next generation protocol much like Bluetooth, allows users to access different IoT devices from different manufacturers and gives them the ability to control those gadgets in a simple, seamless and secure manner from a single interface.

Once a user decides to operate a particular device through U-Linc, a customisable and branded interface is created by the protocol for that specific device. The manufacturer of each retains full control and power to customise and brand that interface and user experience.

U-Linc could transform a number of industries, including the hospitality sector. U-Linc could allow hotels to develop a unique experience for each customer, as well as grant key access to rooms and leisure centres.

Anmar Rassam, CEO and Founder of U-Linc Limited, said: "Connected devices are becoming more prevalent in our day-to-day lives. The only problem is that they are not as connected as they appear to be. We are living in a strange world where you have to download separate apps to fully control your lighting, thermostat, fridge, security camera and doorbell.

"What U-Linc offers is a simple and elegant location to discover and the increasing number of IoT devices in our lives. More importantly, we can work with manufacturers and vendors to fine-tune the U-Linc so that customers have the best possible experience."

Professor David Sampson, Vice-Provost of Research and Innovation at the University of Surrey, said: "We are proud that U-Linc was developed here at the University of Surrey's 5G Innovation Centre. U-Linc is indicative of the forward and enterprising thinking that we encourage our researchers to adopt. We are excited to see how this product develops in the years to come."

The IoT market is predicted to be worth £81 billion to the UK's economy by 2020, with the manufacturing sector set to be the biggest beneficiary.

Explore further: Microtubules anchored to proteins in the nuclear membrane position muscle cell nuclei

Related Stories

An important LINC in human hearing

January 25, 2013

In this issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Karen Avraham and colleagues at Tel Aviv University identified a genetic mutation in two families with hereditary high frequency hearing loss.

Connected devices in smart homes have control issues

April 3, 2014

(Phys.org) —Smart homes are growing smarter. But it all depends on how you define "smart." Smart, as in connected to the Internet, or smart as in a well-planned architecture of intelligent gadgets that can be managed optimally? ...

Recommended for you

All-in-one light-driven water splitting

September 6, 2018

Solar-powered water splitting is a promising means of generating clean and storable energy. A novel catalyst based on semiconductor nanoparticles has now been shown to facilitate all the reactions needed for "artificial photosynthesis."

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.