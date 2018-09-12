International Vertebrate Genomes Project releases first 15 high-quality reference genomes

Spix's disk-winged bat (Thyroptera tricolor), one of the vertebrate species whose genome scientists plan to analyze. Credit: S. Puechmaille The Genome 10K (G10K) announces the official launch of a new project, the international Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP), and its first release of 15 new, high-quality reference genomes for 14 species representing all five vertebrate classes—mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes. The mission of the VGP is to provide high-quality, near error-free, and complete genome assemblies of all 66,000 vertebrate species on Earth to address fundamental questions in biology, disease, and conservation.

The new sequences are stored and publicly available in the Genome Ark database a new digital open-access library of genomes generated by the G10K-VGP consortium and hosted by Amazon, and will soon be processed for gene identifications in international public genome browsing and analyses databases, including the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Ensembl, and University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) genome browser. The G10K-VGP consortium has convened more than 150 experts from academia, industry, and government, from over 50 institutions in 12 countries, to develop high-resolution sequencing and genome assembly methods that reduce cost and eliminate errors that plague current reference genomes. The new VGP genomes eliminate many of these errors. For conservation efforts, these VGP genomes will be used to identify species most genetically at risk for extinction, preserving their genetic information for the future and helping to save them from extinction.

One of the species included in the first release is the kakapo, a flightless parrot found only in New Zealand that is on the brink of extinction, with less than 150 alive. In partnership with the Kakapo Genetic Rescue Project, G10K Chair Erich Jarvis, professor at Rockefeller University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, and his group helped sequenced samples from a bird named Jane to create a high-quality assembly that will now become the reference genome for her species. Jane unfortunately died on May 17, 2018, just before the completion of her genome. This first data release of species is being dedicated to Jane and to conservation efforts all over the world to preserve Earth's biodiversity.

The 15 genomes created through the VGP are a proof of principle demonstrating the strength of the G10K-VGP consortium and the new sequencing technology's dependability and scalability to sequence all vertebrate genomes. These genomes are currently the most complete versions of their species to date:

Mammals (4 species) Two bat species, Greater horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus ferrumequinum ) and Pale spear-nose bat ( Phyllostomus discolor ), used as models for longevity and vocal learning The Canada lynx ( Lynx canadensis ), once nearly extinct in the United States and now recovering The duck-billed platypus ( Ornithorhynchus anatinus ), an egg-laying mammal with reptilian traits

Reptiles (1 species) A newly discovered turtle species from Mexico, Goode's Thornscrub Tortoise ( Gopherus evgoodei)

Amphibians (1 species)

Two-lined caecilian ( Rhinatrema bivittatum ), a limbless amphibian that resembles a snake

Birds (3 species. 4 genomes) In addition to the kakapo ( Strigops habroptilus ), the VGP re-sequenced species from two other bird orders to represent the only three vocal learning birds among more than 40 avian orders A male and female zebra finch ( Taeniopygia guttata ), the most commonly studied vocal learner Anna's hummingbird ( Calypte anna ), belonging to the smallest group of birds



Fish (5 species) These species represent a large diversity of traits and are used to study species evolution and adaptation: Flier Cichlid ( Archocentrus centrarchus ), native to Central America Eastern happy ( Astatotilapia calliptera ), also a cichlid fish Native to Lake Malawi, Africa Climbing perch ( Anabas testudineus ), native to inland waters of Southeast Asia Tire track eel ( Mastacembelus armatus ), native to rivers of Southeast Asia Blunt-snouted clingfish (Gouania willdenowi), native to north Mediterranean coast, Syria to Spain

These species represent a large diversity of traits and are used to study species evolution and adaptation:

Over the last three years, the G10K-VGP consortium worked behind the scenes to compare all the major sequencing and analysis technologies on just a few animals to help advance and develop the needed technologies to create higher quality, "platinum-level" genomes. They found, as some others have, that sequencing technologies with long reads always gave higher-quality results than with short reads and that technologies that measure long-range genome interactions are necessary to "assemble" these DNA reads into whole chromosomes. Further, they found that the common practice of merging the paternal and maternal chromosomes (haplotypes) into one genome was causing numerous errors. Therefore, they are now assembling the paternal and maternal DNA of an individual separately (called phasing).

