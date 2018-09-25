Image: The sun—two wavelengths, two different images

September 26, 2018, NASA
Image: The sun—two wavelengths, two different images
Credit: NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory views our sun in 10 different wavelengths because each wavelength reveals different solar features. This Sept. 21, 2018, view of the sun uses two selected images taken at virtually the same time but in different wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light.

The red-tinted image, which captures material not far above the sun's surface, is especially good for revealing details along the edge of the sun, like the small prominence at the ten o'clock position. The brown-tinted image clearly shows two large coronal holes (darker areas) as well as some faint magnetic field lines and hints of solar activity (lighter areas), neither of which are apparent in the red image. This activity is occurring somewhat higher in the sun's corona. In a way it is like peeling away the layers of an onion, a little at a time.

Explore further: Image: SDO sees 3 coronal 'holes'

Related Stories

Image: SDO sees 3 coronal 'holes'

September 17, 2015

The sun was visually dominated by three substantial coronal holes that rotated across its face the week of Sept. 8-10, 2015. Coronal holes are areas where the sun's magnetic field lines extend out into space and don't return ...

Our sun—three different wavelengths

April 11, 2018

From March 20-23, 2018, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured three sequences of our sun in three different extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. The resulting images illustrate how different features that appear in one sequence ...

Image: First light data for NASA's Parker Solar Probe

September 20, 2018

Just over a month into its mission, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has returned first-light data from each of its four instrument suites. These early observations – while not yet examples of the key science observations Parker ...

Image: Sun's magnetic field modeled

August 17, 2018

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun's magnetic field on August 10, 2018.

Image: SDO spies broad coronal hole

November 21, 2017

A broad hole in the corona was the sun's dominant feature November 7-9, 2017, as shown in this image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. The hole is easily recognizable as the dark expanse across the top of the sun and ...

