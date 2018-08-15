Image: Sun's magnetic field modeled

August 17, 2018, NASA
Image: Sun's magnetic field modeled
Credit: NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) scientists used their computer models to generate a view of the Sun's magnetic field on August 10, 2018.

The bright active region right at the central area of the Sun clearly shows a concentration of field lines, as well as the small active region at the Sun's right edge, but to a lesser extent. Magnetism drives the dynamic activity near the Sun's surface.

