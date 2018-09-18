Google Mini captures top spot in connected speaker market: survey

September 20, 2018
The Google Home Mini, launched a year ago, has become the world's best-selling connected speaker, according to a survey
The Google Home Mini, launched a year ago, has become the world's best-selling connected speaker, according to a survey

Google Home Mini has vaulted to the top spot in the global market for connected speakers, edging out a rival device from Amazon, a survey showed Wednesday.

The Strategy Analytics report for the second quarter of 2018 showed the smallest device from Google captured 20 percent of the market with sales of 2.3 million.

That was slightly ahead of the Echo Dot, the similarly sized device from Amazon, with an 18 percent market share.

Amazon retained its overall lead with a combined market share of 30 percent for its Echo and Echo Dot, the research firm said, compared with 27 percent for Google's two speakers.

Alibaba's Tmall Genie sold in China was the fourth biggest seller in the survey with a seven percent market share, the report showed.

Apple's HomePod was not among the top sellers but because of its high price tag, captured 16 percent of the revenue in the market, according to Strategy Analytics.

The research firm said the market was rapidly evolving with more manufacturers entering.

"The number of smart speaker models available worldwide has grown significantly over the last twelve months as vendors look to capitalize on the explosive market growth," said David Mercer, vice president at Strategy Analytics.

"Heavyweight brands such as Samsung and Bose are in the process of launching their first models, adding further credibility to the segment and giving consumers more options at the premium-end of the ."

A total of 11.7 million of the devices were sold in the second quarter, with Google and Amazon making four of the top five devices and accounting for more than half of global sales.

Explore further: Rivals gain on Amazon in hot market for digital assistants: survey

Related Stories

Apple keeps lead in slumping tablet market

February 2, 2017

Apple remains the leader in a global tablet computer market which has been in an extended slump for the past two years, according to surveys released Thursday.

Recommended for you

A novel approach of improving battery performance

September 18, 2018

New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

September 17, 2018

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.