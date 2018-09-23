Some female termites can reproduce without males

September 24, 2018, BioMed Central
termite
A soldier termite (Macrotermitinae) in the Okavango Delta. Credit: Wikipedia

Populations of the termite species Glyptotermes nakajimai can form successful, reproducing colonies in absence of males, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Biology.

The findings by researchers at the University of Sydney, Australia and Kyoto University, Japan suggest that males are unnecessary for the maintenance of some advanced animal societies in which they previously played an active social role.

Toshihisa Yashiro, corresponding author of the said: "The complete loss of males from social insects has been previously reported only in ants and honey bees. Termite colonies were always found to have equal numbers of males and females, and to undergo sexual reproduction. Our paper is the first demonstration that termites can do away with males completely, and get along fine just with females."

The authors discovered populations of G. nakajimai with no evidence of any in remote coastal areas of Japan. They compared the morphology of individuals from 37 colonies in these areas with those from 37 mixed-sex colonies found elsewhere in Japan. Queens in all-female colonies had empty spermathecae (an insect organ where sperm is stored after mating), whereas the queens in the mixed-sex populations had plenty of stored sperm. The eggs in the all-female colonies were all unfertilized.

Toshihisa Yashiro said: "Interestingly, we observed the occasional development of unfertilized eggs in the mixed-sex populations too. This suggests the ability to produce offspring from unfertilized eggs may have originated in mixed-sex ancestors and provided a potential pathway to the evolution of all-female colonies. We also found that all-female colonies had a soldier caste with a more uniform head size than their mixed-sex counterparts and fewer soldiers overall. This suggests that uniform female soldiers are more efficient at defense which may have contributed to the persistence and spread of the all-female colonies."

Further studies are required to find out if all-female colonies also occur in other termite species.

Explore further: Bumblebees found to do better in urban settings than in agricultural areas

More information: Toshihisa Yashiro et al, Loss of males from mixed-sex societies in termites, BMC Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1186/s12915-018-0563-y

Related Stories

Birds do it, bees do it; termites don't, necessarily

March 26, 2009

Scientists at North Carolina State University and three universities in Japan have shown for the first time that it is possible for certain female termite "primary queens" to reproduce both sexually and asexually during their ...

Recommended for you

Common weed killer linked to bee deaths

September 24, 2018

The world's most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, lose some of ...

Some female termites can reproduce without males

September 24, 2018

Populations of the termite species Glyptotermes nakajimai can form successful, reproducing colonies in absence of males, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Biology.

Photosynthesis discovery could help next-gen biotechnologies

September 24, 2018

Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) and the University of Münster (WWU) have purified and visualized the 'Cyclic Electron Flow' (CEF) supercomplex, a critical part of the photosynthetic machinery in all plants, ...

How fruits got their eye-catching colors

September 24, 2018

Red plums. Green melons. Purple figs. Ripe fruits come in an array of greens, yellows, oranges, browns, reds and purples. Scientists say they have new evidence that plants owe their rainbow of fruit colors to the different ...

Birds' voiceboxes are odd ducks

September 24, 2018

Birds sing from the heart. While other four-limbed animals like mammals and reptiles make sounds with voiceboxes in their throats, birds' chirps originate in a unique vocal organ called the syrinx, located in their chests. ...

Custom circuits for living cells

September 24, 2018

A team of Caltech researchers has developed a biological toolkit of proteins that can be assembled together in different ways, like Legos, to program new behaviors in cells. As a proof-of-concept, they designed and constructed ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 57 minutes ago
Uh-oh, for males of ANY species...
Consider this a harbinger of the future... :-)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.