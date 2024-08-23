BMC Biology is an online open access scientific journal that publishes original, peer-reviewed research in all fields of biology, together with opinion and comment articles. The journal is part of a series of BMC journals published by the UK-based publisher BioMed Central. It is considered the flagship biology journal within the BMC series, and since 2010 has incorporated what was previously the separate Journal of Biology, which had been the premier BioMed Central journal. It published 88 research articles in 2009.

Publisher BioMed Central Country United Kingdom UK History 2003–present Website http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcbiol/ Impact factor 6.53 ()

