BMC Biology is an online open access scientific journal that publishes original, peer-reviewed research in all fields of biology, together with opinion and comment articles. The journal is part of a series of BMC journals published by the UK-based publisher BioMed Central. It is considered the flagship biology journal within the BMC series, and since 2010 has incorporated what was previously the separate Journal of Biology, which had been the premier BioMed Central journal. It published 88 research articles in 2009.

Publisher
BioMed Central
Country
United Kingdom UK
History
2003–present
Website
http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcbiol/
Impact factor
6.53 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

BMC Biology

Skin cell discovery could help Atlantic salmon fend off sea lice

Scientists at the Institute of Aquaculture are central to a study that could hold the key to improving Atlantic salmon's resistance to sea lice. The parasites—which feed on the fish's skin and fins, causing open wounds ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 15, 2024

0

76

Scientists find that senescence can accelerate evolution

The mystery of aging has fascinated people for millennia, with many willing to do anything to halt or reverse this process, because aging is typically associated with gradual deterioration of most body functions. While senescence ...

Evolution

Dec 11, 2023

11

278

Genomic studies shed light on the origins of bee venom

Bees, wasps and ants belong to the Hymenoptera order and inject a whole cocktail of venomous ingredients when they sting. Despite their tremendous ecological and economic importance, little was previously known about the ...

Evolution

Nov 29, 2023

0

24

Wing characteristics of primitive insects unraveled

Mayflies are ancient insects that possess a unique life stage not found in other winged insects: Their fully-grown nymphs develop into a winged subadult stage, the so-called subimago, which is not yet capable of reproduction ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 24, 2023

0

29

page 1 from 12