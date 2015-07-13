EU lawmakers push for cybersecurity, data audit of Facebook

September 27, 2018 by Lorne Cook
EU lawmakers push for cybersecurity, data audit of Facebook
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 file photo, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, right, welcomes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg upon his arrival at the EU Parliament in Brussels. A senior European Union lawmaker on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 is calling for an audit of Facebook by Europe's cyber security agency and data protection authority. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

European Union lawmakers appear set this month to demand audits of Facebook by Europe's cybersecurity agency and data protection authority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

A draft submitted Thursday to the EU Parliament's civil liberties and justice committee urged Facebook to accept "a full and independent audit of its platform investigating data protection and security of ."

The assembly summoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in May to testify about allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used the data of millions of Facebook users to target voters during political campaigns, including the one that brought U.S. President Donald Trump to office.

Claude Moraes, the chairman of the EU parliamentary committee who drafted the resolution, said the probes "need to be done."

"Not only have Facebook's policies and actions potentially jeopardized citizens' personal data, but then they have also had an impact on electoral outcomes and on the trust citizens pose in digital solutions and platforms," Moraes said.

The committee aims to adopt the resolution, which will almost certainly be modified, by Oct. 10 and put it to the full assembly for endorsement in late October, well ahead of EU elections next May.

The resolution also urges European justice authorities to investigate any alleged "misuse of the online political space by foreign forces," and calls on the EU's executive Commission to propose ways to boost the powers of Europe's public prosecutor's office so it can tackle crimes against electoral infrastructure.

It notes "with regret" that Facebook did not send staff with the right technical knowledge to answer lawmakers' questions and "points out that such an approach is detrimental to the trust European citizens have in social platforms."

Zuckerberg was questioned in Brussels on May 22, but the lawmakers used up most of the speaking time with their own remarks, leaving the Facebook chief with little time to respond.

Explore further: EU lawmakers miffed over new Facebook snub

Related Stories

EU lawmakers miffed over new Facebook snub

June 22, 2018

European Union lawmakers are unhappy that Facebook is refusing to comply with their request to send two senior officials to testify at a hearing into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

EU lawmakers to press Zuckerberg over data privacy

May 22, 2018

European Union lawmakers plan to press Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday about data protection standards at the internet giant at a hearing focused on a scandal over the alleged misuse of the personal information of ...

Cambridge Analytica suspended head to appear at UK committee

May 17, 2018

British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook users' data in political campaigns said Thursday that the suspended head of the now-defunct consultancy Cambridge Analytica has accepted a summons to appear before a committee.

Former head of Cambridge Analytica to testify

June 6, 2018

The former head of the defunct political consultant Cambridge Analytica is due to testify to British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook data in election campaigns.

Recommended for you

Ready-to-use recipe for turning plant waste into gasoline

September 25, 2018

Bioscience engineers at KU Leuven, Belgium, already knew how to make gasoline in the laboratory from plant waste such as sawdust. Now, the researchers have developed a road map, as it were, for industrial cellulose gasoline.

Late to the party, German carmakers join race against Tesla

September 23, 2018

After years watching Tesla's electric cars speed ahead while they have been on the defensive over an industry-wide diesel emissions scandal, German high-end manufacturers have finally unveiled their first challengers to the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.