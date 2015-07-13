EU lawmakers miffed over new Facebook snub

June 22, 2018
In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Some business leaders including Zuckerberg are condemning the Trump administration's decision to separate children from parents who are accused of crossing the border illegally, but it's unclear what impact - if any - they will have. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

European Union lawmakers are unhappy that Facebook is refusing to comply with their request to send two senior officials to testify at a hearing into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The EU parliament's Civil Liberties Committee wants to question Facebook's and the vice presidents for advertisements and global public .

The said Friday that global public policy vice president Joel Kaplan will attend Monday's hearing, but he will only be accompanied two members of Facebook's public policy team.

Committee Chairman Claude Moraes said "we had expected to hear from other speakers."

Moraes said "it will be up to members to see if Facebook's answers will be sufficient, convincing and trustworthy."

Initially, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to appear before the assembly but finally attended last month.

