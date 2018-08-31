DNA of early medieval Alemannic warriors and their entourage decoded

September 5, 2018, Eurac Research
DNA of early medieval Alemannic warriors and their entourage decoded
Multiple grave in Niederstotzingen (Germany) -- detail red circle: comb with etui. Credit: Landesamt für Denkmalpflege im RP Stuttgart

In 1962, an Alemannic burial site containing human skeletal remains was discovered in Niederstotzingen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). Researchers at the Eurac Research Centre in Bozen-Bolzano, Italy, and at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, have now examined the DNA of these skeletal remains.

This has enabled them to determine not only the sex and the degree of kinship of those people, but also their ancestral origins, which provides new insights into societal structures in the Early Middle Ages. The results of this study demonstrate that genetic research can complement research made by archaeologists and anthropologists through more conventional methods. The research was featured on the front cover of the renowned academic journal Science Advances.

Archaeologists recovered 13 human skeletons, the remains of three horses and some very well-preserved grave goods of diverse origin. This burial, which was discovered near a Roman road not far from Ulm, is considered one of the most important Alemannic gravesites in Germany. The site consists of individual and multiple graves, from which it was hypothesised that the individuals had not all been buried at the same time. The molecular genetic investigations have now brought new details to light about the individuals and their final resting place in this high-ranking warrior type burial.

DNA of early medieval Alemannic warriors and their entourage decoded
Frank Maixner, microbiologist at the Institute for Mummies and the Iceman at Eurac Research (Italy). Credit: Eurac Research/Marion Lafogler

Using DNA analysis, the researchers were able to reconstruct maternal as well as paternal kinship. On the basis of tooth samples, the scientists could ascertain that five of the individuals were either first- or second-degree relatives. In addition, the deceased displayed a variety of patterns of genetic origin, indicating Mediterranean and northern European roots. "These results prove the existence of remarkable transregional contacts. The fact that they were buried together also indicates a link between the families and their entourage, which went beyond death," explains Niall O'Sullivan, who did his doctorate at Eurac Research and carried out some of the analyses at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena.

In this context, the grave goods with which the multiple graves were adorned and which are of Frankish, Lombard and Byzantine origin, are also very interesting. Their diverse origin in combination with the new genetic data indicates cultural openness, and demonstrates that members of the same family were receptive to different cultures.

In addition to the kinship analysis, the researchers also determined the sex of the individuals using molecular testing. One of the skeletons had a gracile physique and thus could not be clearly classified as male or female. "Anthropologists determine the sex of skeletal remains by using specific physical sexual characteristics, but if the bones of certain body areas are missing, then this will make gender determination much more difficult. DNA analyses open new paths in this respect—and in this specific case, we were able to identify the young individual molecularly as a male, and thus exclude the possibility that we were dealing with an early medieval female warrior," explains Frank Maixner, microbiologist at the Institute for Mummies and the Iceman at Eurac Research.

The considerable advances that have been made in molecular genetics in recent years allow thus far unanswered questions to be raised again. "This research into the burial site at Niederstotzingen is a textbook example of how we can support archaeologists and anthropologists with new methods, in order to delve deeper into unanswered questions in a regional context," says Maixner in conclusion.

DNA of early medieval Alemannic warriors and their entourage decoded
Comb with etui. Credit: Landesmuseum Württemberg, P. Frankenstein / H. Zwietasch

Explore further: Prehistoric mass graves may be linked to tsunamis, new research reveals

More information: N. O'Sullivan el al., "Ancient genome-wide analyses infer kinship structure in an Early Medieval Alemannic graveyard," Science Advances (2018). advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/9/eaao1262

Related Stories

First genetic proof that women were Viking warriors

September 8, 2017

New DNA evidence uncovered by researchers at Uppsala University and Stockholm University shows that there were in fact female Viking warriors. The remains of an iconic Swedish Viking Age grave now reveal that war was not ...

Oldest bubonic plague genome decoded

June 8, 2018

An international team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History has analyzed two 3,800-year-old Y. pestis genomes that suggest a Bronze Age origin for bubonic plague. The strain identified ...

Bones found in Roman-era grave in London may be Asian

September 28, 2016

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers with Durham University, the Museum of London and the British Geological Survey has tentatively established that two skeletons found in a Roman-era grave in London are of Asian origin. ...

Recommended for you

Chinese fossils reveal middle-late Triassic insect radiation

September 5, 2018

Recently, scientists from China and the UK reported two Middle-Late Triassic entomofaunas, providing not only the earliest records of several modern insect elements, but also new insights into the early evolution of freshwater ...

One million artists can't be wrong about cultural evolution

September 5, 2018

Scientists researching the origins and evolution of graphic codes have turned to the popular web platform Reddit to explore how culture evolves. When a Reddit art initiative attracted over 1 million online participants, Thomas ...

Genes are key to academic success, study shows

September 5, 2018

Parents always worry about whether their children will do well in school, but their kids probably were born with much of what they will need to succeed. A new study published in npj Science of Learning by researchers from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.