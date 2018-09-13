Colombian zoo celebrates birth of endangered spider monkey

September 14, 2018
Spider monkeys are a rare and endangered species, one of the 25 most threatened primates in the world
Spider monkeys are a rare and endangered species, one of the 25 most threatened primates in the world

A zoo in Colombia is celebrating the birth of a baby spider monkey, a rare species in danger of extinction.

The monkey was born on Sunday at the San Fe zoological park in Colombia's second city, Medellin, but so far staff know little about it, Carolina Diaz, the flora and fauna coordinator, told AFP.

"We still don't know if it's female or male because we try to leave the baby with its mother in the most natural way possible," said Diaz.

"Right now, the baby is completely dependent on its mother."

The black-haired monkey weighs around one kilogram (2.2 pounds) and is about 20-centimeters (eight inches) tall. It is the third such birth in the zoo since 2012.

The San Fe zoo now has 20 , although Diaz expects that number to rise as one male and several females amongst them are fertile.

"The coming year we'll probably have more births," she added.

Spider monkeys, whose natural habitat is , are among the 25 most endangered primates in the world.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says the species is in critical danger of extinction.

Diaz blames that on the destruction of their habitat for livestock and agriculture as well as hunting and .

The baby spider monkey, measuring just 20-centimeters and weighing around one kilogram, is entirely dependent on its mother
The baby spider monkey, measuring just 20-centimeters and weighing around one kilogram, is entirely dependent on its mother

In Colombia, the monkeys live on the banks of the Magdalena river, the largest in the country.

It's been a time of many celebrations in the San Fe zoo over the last few days, with the births of a , three grey crowned cranes and two pygmy marmosets.

Explore further: A monkey named Spiderman dies in New York at age 43

Related Stories

Sending out an SOS for the solitary spider monkey

May 16, 2018

A female northern muriqui – one of the world's most critically endangered primates – has been discovered living in complete isolation in a forest fragment no bigger than a football field.

Endangered Roloway monkey born in French zoo

August 2, 2012

An exceptionally rare Roloway monkey has been born at a zoo in eastern France that is striving to preserve one of the most endangered primate species on the planet.

Recommended for you

Creating a continental bird migration forecast

September 13, 2018

September is the peak of autumn bird migration, and billions of birds are winging their way south in dramatic pulses. A new study published in the journal Science reports that scientists can now reliably predict these waves ...

Bull ant venom could put the bite on pain

September 13, 2018

Venom from the giant red bull ant is helping University of Queensland scientists understand the evolution of animal toxins in work that could lead to better treatments for pain.

Scientists look to map the genes of thousands of animals

September 13, 2018

A group of scientists unveiled the first results Thursday of an ambitious effort to map the genes of tens of thousands of animal species, a project they said could help save animals from extinction down the line.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.