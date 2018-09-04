Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify

September 5, 2018

Cable company Charter is launching its own wireless service as cable companies try to diversify to offset slowing traditional cable TV revenue.

Charter and Comcast agreed last year to cooperate on back-end operations for mobile networks, including leasing Verizon's , but they're offering their services separately. Comcast launched its mobile plan called Xfinity Mobile in 2017; it costs $45 a month for unlimited data.

Charter's Spectrum Mobile will also cost $45 a month for unlimited data. Charter is also offering a plan that charges $14 per gigabyte of data; that's enough for roughly one hour of video. Service is available only to those who have Charter's internet service.

Bigger rivals are Verizon and AT&T, which are able to offer TV, internet and home phone services, along with wireless.

