New bacterial strain named after Cornish discovery

September 11, 2018, University of Exeter
New bacterial strain named after Cornish discovery
Staphylococcus cornubiensis streak plate Credit: Dr Aimee Murray, University of Exeter Medical School

A new bacterial strain will be named after Cornwall following its identification from a skin infection.

Staphylococcus cornubiensis, named after the medieval name for Cornwall, Cornubia, was isolated from a sample submitted to the laboratory by a local GP.

Cornwall-based researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School and the Department of Clinical Microbiology at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, investigated its similarity to known related bacteria. They found that the strain was unique and likely belonged to the Staphylococcus intermedius group (SIG), a group of bacteria that is also associated with pets.

The work was in part funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and is published in the International Journal for Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.

Dr. Michiel Vos, principal investigator on the study at the University of Exeter Medical School said:

"Routine hospital microbiology procedures focus on the isolation of well recognised infective species. However, although bacteria on agar plates can look deceptively similar, they often represent a rich genetic diversity, with substantial variation in infectivity and susceptibility to treatments, including antibiotics.

"By improving detection methods, we were able to distinguish this species from related species. Sequencing the entire genome, we could confirm it to be genetically unique."

Lead author Dr. Aimee Murray added: "We now need to know how prevalent this new species is in human infections. As some related species are transferred from pets to humans, we also would like to find out whether owning pets, or any other potential risk factors, increase the chance of infection."

John Lee and Richard Bendall of the Royal Cornwall Hospital explained that the new was discovered during a project to increase recognition and detection of SIG in the diagnostic laboratory.

Dr. Bendall said: "Discovering a was an unexpected benefit of our efforts to improve the routine work of the department."

Explore further: Low antibiotic concentration in the environment enough to increase antimicrobial resistance in laboratory conditions

More information: International Journal for Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology, 2018. DOI: 10.1099/ijsem.0.002992

Related Stories

Night-time lighting changes how species interact

July 26, 2018

Night-time lighting from streetlights and other sources has complex and unexpected effects on communities of plants and animals, new research shows.Previous studies have shown that artificial lighting affects a wide variety ...

New bacteria contaminate hairspray

March 7, 2008

Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of bacteria that can live in hairspray, according to the results of a study published in the March issue of the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.

Recommended for you

Study shows how beetle larvae adapt to different bee hosts

September 11, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California has discovered adaptations made by a species of beetle to survive in different geographic locations. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of ...

Can you evolve while being robust?

September 11, 2018

It was long thought that DNA, together with the genes encoded in it, determined genetic destiny. But equally important is coordinating when genes are turned on and off. In fact, the regulation of gene expression defines life ...

Aquafarmers on the front lines

September 10, 2018

Many of the world's future farmers will likely be farming oceans, as aquaculture—the cultivation of fish and other aquatic species—continues its expansion as the fastest growing food sector. New research shows that in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.