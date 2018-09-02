Apple buying Tesla? A 'poor idea,' says Warren Buffett

September 3, 2018 by Rex Crum, The Mercury News
Tesla Model 3

When Warren Buffett talks, everybody listens. And one person who might want to listen closely is Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

During an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday, Buffett said that if there is something Apple should definitely not do, it is invest in Tesla. Buffett called the prospect of Apple investing in, or buying up Tesla a "very poor idea," mainly because of the nature of the automotive industry, which Apple has never had any involvement in.

"It's not an easy business," Buffett said. "You can win in auto one year and lose the next. You've got a dozen big companies out there with resources. They're going to keep coming. They're going to copy what you do."

After Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's cancelled his plans to try and take the electric carmaker private, questions immediately emerged about where the company could go next, and if that direction might take it toward Apple. There has been on-and-off speculation that Apple might want to acquire Tesla, in part because with its $244 billion in cash on hand, Apple is one of the few companies that could buy Tesla outright and feel almost no impact on its balance sheet.

Also, Apple has been said to be exploring self-driving car technology for some time, and in August, re-hired Doug Field, a former Apple hardware engineering who had joined Tesla two years ago, to help with its autonomous-driving technology efforts.

Apple has been one of Buffett's favorite companies of late. The Berkshire Hathaway chief executive owns about $56 billion worth of Apple stock, which lends an extra bit of credence to his opinions about what the company should do with its huge cash pile.

However, any Tesla sale to Apple would probably be long shot. Tesla's current market capitalization gives it a value on Wall Street of almost $52 billion, and Apple doesn't have a history of doing multi-billion dollar acquisitions. The most Apple has ever paid for any was $3 billion, when it bought Beats Electronics in 2014.

For its part, Apple has always remained mum about any thoughts it might have about making Tesla part of its ecosystem.

Explore further: Tesla's next big thing: Could it be with Apple?

6 shares

©2018 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Tesla's next big thing: Could it be with Apple?

August 29, 2018

If Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk thought putting an end to his plan to take the electric-car maker private would calm down all the attention Tesla had received about its future, he should think again.

Recommended for you

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.