Airbnb hits back at Paris ban threat

September 12, 2018 by Gregory Walton
Airbnb has responded to a Paris official's proposal to ban the rent-a-room giant in the French capital
Airbnb has responded to a Paris official's proposal to ban the rent-a-room giant in the French capital

Rent-a-room giant Airbnb on Wednesday accused the Paris official seeking to ban the service in the city of electioneering and insisted it enjoys widespread support in the French capital.

The city's housing chief Ian Brossat said last week he would seek to outlaw home rentals in central Paris because services like Airbnb were forcing out residents.

"I know from surveys and polling that we are exceptionally popular in France at large and in Paris. Maybe not as popular as Mbappe, but we're really popular," Chris Lehane, Airbnb's head of policy, told AFP, referring to French striker and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

"I've never been asked to be a political consultant to him (Brossat). But taking on an issue where 20 percent of the people support you and 80 percent of the people oppose you is not a winning political hand."

Brossat, who is expected to head up the French Communist party list for European Parliament elections next year, said he wanted to stop the City of Lights becoming an "open-air museum".

Paris is Airbnb's single biggest market with 60,000 apartments on offer but the service has, along with its competitors, faced accusations of pushing up rents and diluting communities.

Brossat has a history of criticising Airbnb and recently published a book called "Airbnb, the Uberised City".

Chris Lehane, Airbnb's head of policy, speaking at an African tourism conference organised by Airbnb in Cape Town
Chris Lehane, Airbnb's head of policy, speaking at an African tourism conference organised by Airbnb in Cape Town

The councillor will seek to have his measure included in a new property law due to be debated in the autumn.

Paris already requires homeowners to register with authorities and limits rentals to 120 nights a year.

"If you look over the last two years we've done over 500 government partnerships around the world. We have a regulatory framework that exists in Paris," said Lehane, who spoke at an African tourism conference organised by Airbnb in Cape Town.

The theme of the two-day conference, which drew delegates from across Africa, was tourism and economic empowerment.

Explore further: Paris official seeks to outlaw Airbnb rentals in city centre

Related Stories

Paris official seeks to outlaw Airbnb rentals in city centre

September 6, 2018

The Paris city council member in charge of housing said Thursday that he would propose outlawing home rentals via Airbnb and other websites in the city centre, accusing the company of forcing residents out of the French capital.

Paris to sue Airbnb over undeclared listings

April 12, 2018

Paris is taking home-sharing giant Airbnb to court for failing to remove ads from people who have not properly declared their properties, city authorities said Thursday.

France cracks down on undeclared Airbnb listings

March 1, 2018

The French government announced plans Thursday to clamp down on Airbnb, saying it would fine the home-sharing giant for carrying ads from people who do not register their properties with local authorities.

Airbnb rentals boom across Africa

October 17, 2017

Rent-a-room giant Airbnb said Tuesday that it had provided accommodation for 1.2 million visitors to Africa over the last year—double the previous year as tourism expands across the continent.

Recommended for you

Sensors that are literally 'music to one's ears'

September 12, 2018

Researchers have found a new use for a 3,000-year-old African musical instrument: detecting toxic substances and counterfeit medications. The sensor, based on the mbira (pronounced "em-bir'-uh") is inexpensive and easy to ...

From music to news, EU moves to protect online copyright

September 12, 2018

The European Union wants to shake up the way internet companies handle media, e-books, digital music, news articles and other content posted online by better protecting the rights of the authors and creators.

Barriers and opportunities in renewable biofuels production

September 12, 2018

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have identified two main challenges for renewable biofuel production from cheap sources: First, lowering the cost of developing microbial cell factories, and second, ...

All-in-one light-driven water splitting

September 6, 2018

Solar-powered water splitting is a promising means of generating clean and storable energy. A novel catalyst based on semiconductor nanoparticles has now been shown to facilitate all the reactions needed for "artificial photosynthesis."

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.