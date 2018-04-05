UK watchdog fines child care company for selling data

August 9, 2018

Britain's information watchdog has fined a firm that offers advice on pregnancy and child care 140,000 pounds ($180,000) for illegally collecting and selling personal information that ended up being used in a database for the Labour Party.

The Information Commissioner's Office says Lifecycle Marketing (Mother and Baby) Ltd, also known as Emma's Diary, sold the on 1 million people to Experian Marketing Services. Experian created a database to help the Labour Party profile new mothers before the 2017 General Election.

The ICO says the company's privacy policies didn't disclose that the data would be used for political marketing or by political parties.

The case is part of ongoing investigations into the use of data for political purposes.

Data Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says "the democratic process must be transparent."

Related Stories

Britain to fine Facebook over data breach (Update)

July 11, 2018

Britain's data regulator said Wednesday it will fine Facebook half a million pounds for failing to protect user data, as part of its investigation into whether personal information was misused ahead of the Brexit referendum.

Former head of Cambridge Analytica to testify

June 6, 2018

The former head of the defunct political consultant Cambridge Analytica is due to testify to British lawmakers investigating the use of Facebook data in election campaigns.

Facebook faces Australia data breach compensation claim

July 11, 2018

Facebook could face a hefty compensation bill in Australia after a leading litigation funder lodged a complaint with the country's privacy regulator over users' personal data shared with a British political consultancy.

