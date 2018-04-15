Former Cambridge Analytica chief ducks fresh grilling

April 17, 2018
Former Cambridge Analytica chief Alexander Nix appeared in front of Britain's culture, media and sport committee in February but
Former Cambridge Analytica chief Alexander Nix appeared in front of Britain's culture, media and sport committee in February but refused a summons to appear before MPs a second time

Former Cambridge Analytica boss Alexander Nix has refused to appear for a second grilling by British lawmakers, the MPs' scrutiny panel investigating him said Tuesday.

The ex-CA chief executive was due to appear on Wednesday before parliament's culture, media and sport over the British political consultancy firm's highly controversial work.

They wanted to probe inconsistencies in the testimony he gave before the committee on February 27.

But Nix told them he could not appear, citing Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham's ongoing investigation into claims that CA may have illegally harvested Facebook data for political ends.

"We do not accept Mr Nix's reason for not appearing in a public session before the committee," said Damian Collins, who chairs the committee.

"We have taken advice and he is not been charged with any and there is no active legal proceedings, and we plan to raise this with the information commissioner when we meet her this week.

"There is therefore no legal reason why Mr Nix cannot appear. The committee is minded to issue a formal summons for him to appear on a named day in the very near future. We'll make a further statement about this next week."

CA suspended Nix, 42, on March 20 after recordings emerged of him boasting that the firm played an expansive role in US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, doing all of its research, analytics as well as digital and television campaigns.

In undercover filming captured by Channel 4 television, he is also seen boasting about entrapping politicians and secretly operating in elections around the world through shadowy front companies.

Explore further: UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO amid fresh revelations

Related Stories

UK firm in Facebook row suspends CEO amid fresh revelations

March 20, 2018

Cambridge Analytica, the British firm at the centre of a major scandal rocking Facebook, suspended its chief executive Alexander Nix Tuesday, as he became embroiled in fresh controversy and lawmakers on both sides of the ...

UK regulators search Cambridge Analytica offices

March 23, 2018

British regulators on Friday began searching the London offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA), the scandal-hit communications firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal, shortly after a judge approved a search warrant.

UK lawmaker: Facebook misled Parliament over data leak risk

March 18, 2018

A British lawmaker accused Facebook on Sunday of misleading officials by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent, after a former employee of data firm Cambridge Analytica says his company harvested ...

Recommended for you

What is the optimal way to diversify an economy?

April 10, 2018

One of the eternal challenges of economic development is how to identify the economic activities that a country, city, or region should target. During recent years, a large body of research has shown that countries, regions, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.