Judge tosses suit against Southwest Airlines on fingerprints

August 28, 2018

A Chicago federal judge has tossed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging Southwest Airlines violated the law by requiring that certain employees use fingerprints to sign into and out of work.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that Judge Marvin Aspen concluded a courtroom wasn't the proper venue to resolve what he deemed a relatively minor dispute between unionized workers and a company with a collective bargaining agreement. He said in a decision posted last week that the right place was arbitration.

Several Southwest agents filed the lawsuit in this year. They argued that the use of fingerprints violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It sought both an injunction halting the practice and an order forcing the airline to destroy any it gathered.

Explore further: Facebook face-tagging in photos targeted in lawsuit

Related Stories

Obama nominates Silicon Valley judge to appellate court

February 26, 2016

President Barack Obama Thursday nominated a federal judge who has presided over patent feuds between Apple and Samsung and other major Silicon Valley fights to the nation's largest federal appellate court.

Judge dismisses lawsuit over NSA cellphone data

June 4, 2014

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit an Idaho woman filed against President Barack Obama and other federal officials over the National Security Agency's collection of cellphone information.

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.