Thousands of firefighters struggle to contain giant blazes in California

August 2, 2018
Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near Upper Lake, California, on August 2, 2018
Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near Upper Lake, California, on August 2, 2018

Thousands of firefighters were struggling Thursday to contain two vast wildfires in California, one of which has become one of the most destructive blazes in the state's history.

The Carr Fire has scorched 126,00 (51,00 hectares) of land since July 23, when authorities say it was triggered by the " of a vehicle" that caused sparks to fly in tinderbox dry conditions.

The fire has also razed 1,465 buildings, including some 1,000 homes, making it the sixth most destructive blaze in the history of the fire-prone western state.

More than 4,200 firefighters have been deployed to battle the conflagration but they have only succeeded in containing 35 percent of it so far.

Another major blaze known as the Ferguson Fire broke out near the popular Yosemite National Park almost three weeks ago, on July 13, and was only 39 percent contained by Thursday, officials said.

It has burned 68,610 acres of land, of which 5,700 went up in smoke on Wednesday night alone.

"The system above the fire is weakening throughout the week, resulting in warmer and drier conditions. This will increase behavior," warned Inciweb, which provides updates on the fires.

The two fires have killed eight people, with the Carr Fire alone responsible for six of the deaths.

Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain numerous wildifres in California, where two of their number and four civilia
Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain numerous wildifres in California , where two of their number and four civilians have been killed

Other fires raging in the state include the Mendocino Complex. It's made up of two blazes, the River Fire, which is 50 percent under control after burning 35,278 acres, and the Ranch Fire, which has torched 74,890 acres and is only 33 percent contained.

Several thousand people have been evacuated as the fires swept across the state, although some have been given permission in recent days to return to their homes.

Firefighters conduct a controlled burn to defend houses against flames from the Ranch fire, as it continues to spreads towards t
Firefighters conduct a controlled burn to defend houses against flames from the Ranch fire, as it continues to spreads towards the town of Upper Lake, California on August 2, 2018

Explore further: NASA satellite shows California shrouded in smoke

Related Stories

NASA satellite shows California shrouded in smoke

July 31, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite captured this natural color image of the fires in California and the resultant smoke that has shrouded the state and swept eastward as far as Salt Lake City and still moving. Dangerous and deadly fires ...

Wildfires spark evacuations in northern California

July 2, 2018

Californian authorities have issued red flag weather warnings and mandatory evacuation orders after a series of wildfires fanned by high winds and hot temperatures ripped through thousands of acres.

Raging fires in California creating havoc for the state

July 31, 2018

From last until today the Carr fire has consumed 12,000 more acres for a total of 110,154 acres and is 27% contained. The number of residences destroyed overnight rose by 161, commercial buildings by 1, and outbuildings by ...

Thousands flee new California blaze, governor asks aid

July 28, 2018

Thousands of people in Southern California had fled a deliberately set blaze southeast of Los Angeles by Saturday morning, after the state's governor requested federal aid to help battle a deadly fire elsewhere.

Recommended for you

New study shows some corals might adapt to climate changes

August 2, 2018

New research shows that not all corals respond the same to changes in climate. The University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science-led study looked at the sensitivity of two types of corals found ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.