Researchers suggest phonons may have mass and perhaps negative gravity

August 15, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
sound wave
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A trio of physicists with Columbia University is making waves with a new theory about phonons—they suggest they might have negative mass, and because of that, have negative gravity. Angelo Esposito, Rafael Krichevsky and Alberto Nicolis have written a paper to support their theory, including the math, and have uploaded it to the xrXiv preprint server.

Most theories depict waves as more of a collective event than as physical things. They are seen as the movement of molecules bumping against each other like balls on a pool table—the energy of one ball knocking the next, and so on—any motion in one direction is offset by motion in the opposite direction. In such a model, sound has no mass, and thus cannot be impacted by . But there may be more to the story. In their paper, the researchers suggest that the current theory does not fully explain everything that has been observed.

In recent years, physicists have come up with a word to describe the behavior of at a very small scale—the phonon. It describes the way sound vibrations cause complicated interactions with molecules, which allows the sound to propagate. The term has been useful because it allows for applying principles to sound that have previously been applied to actual particles. But no one has suggested that they actually are particles, which means they should not have mass. In this new effort, the researchers suggest the phonon could have negative , and because of that, could also have negative gravity.

To understand how this is possible, the researchers use a fluid-filled container as an example. In a cup of water, the water particles are denser in the bottom of the cup than are those at the top—this is because gravity is pulling them down. But it is also commonly known that sound moves faster when moving through denser material. So what happens to the as it encounters this difference? The researchers suggest it would deflect upward, exhibiting qualities of negative gravity. They suggest further that the same thing could be happening with sound in the air around us, causing it to rise slightly. They acknowledge that such a rise would be too small for current equipment to measure, but note that improvements in technology could someday soon prove their to be correct.

Explore further: Unusual sound waves discovered in quantum liquids

More information: The mass of sound, arXiv:1807.08771 [hep-th] arxiv.org/abs/1807.08771

Abstract
We show that the commonly accepted statement that sound waves do not transport mass is only true at linear order. Using effective field theory techniques, we confirm the result found in [Phys. Rev. B97, 134516 (2018), 1705.08914] for zero-temperature superfluids, and extend it to the case of solids and ordinary fluids. We show that, in fact, sound waves do carry mass—-in particular, gravitational mass. This implies that a sound wave not only is affected by gravity but also generates a tiny gravitational field. Our findings are valid for non-relativistic media as well, and could have intriguing experimental implications.

7 comments

Nik_2213
not rated yet 4 hours ago
{Cough...} Refractive index ??
Ojorf
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
No, it's about behaviour in a single medium, no refraction happening.
Whart1984
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Whole the idea presented in the article looks quite bizarre for me. The connection to experiments I can see are Podkletnov/Poher/Tajmar and possibly Woodward drives, which I don't think they works with phonons though. In particular, the Woodward drive is claimed to work by Mach effect, where periodically charged capacitor (i.e. this one loaded with ultrasound) is supposed to change its inertial mass. But It was never demonstrated by dedicated experiment though, despite that Woodward effect is most probably real. IMO it's origin is in a way, in which accelerating charged particles interact with quantum fluctuations of vacuum. For example Podkletnov/Tajmar effect observed such an interaction around rotating superconductor disk. But the disk was otherwise silent and the sound spreading in it couldn't have such an permanent effect.
Whart1984
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Using effective field theory techniques, we confirm the result found in [Phys. Rev. B97, 134516 (2018), 1705.08914] for zero-temperature superfluids, and extend it to the case of solids and ordinary fluids.
Unfortunately no experiments can be found in this study, just another speculations, so that such a reference is merely a kind of circular reasoning.. But the referenced article already refers to actual experimental studies J. L. Yarnell, G. P. Arnold, P. J. Bendt, and E. C. Kerr, "Excitations in Liquid Helium: Neutron Scattering Measurements," Phys. Rev., vol. 113, pp. 1379-1386 (1959) and L. Chomaz, R. M. W. van Bijnen, D. Petter, G. Faraoni, S. Baier, J. H. Becher, M. J. Mark, F. Waechtler, L. Santos, and F. Ferlaino, "Observation of the roton mode in a dipolar quantum gas" (2017). But these experiments demonstrate gravitation interaction neither - only separation of rotons and phonons.
Mark Thomas
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Even if sound is effectively repelled by higher media density towards lower media density, that does NOT make this negative gravity. Similarly, a north pole of one magnet repelling upward a linearly aligned south pole of a second magnet is NOT negative gravity either. In the given example, freeze the water in the cup to lock in the density difference (or use a solid material with a density gradient) then flip the ice upside down. Now the force is directed downward instead of upward and adds to gravity instead of subtracting from it.
Whart1984
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
If we create a vortex inside normal fluid, then the fluid would displace itself by centrifugal force and it would climb toward perimeter of it. If you would observe quantum fluctuations inside superfluid, they be also separated to a scalar component (phonon) and rotational component (rotons), which would separate itself like tiny elementary quantized vortices. But to imply that these rotons induce antigravity because it is analogous to claim, that the fluid swirling inside bucket climbs along its wall because it gets lighter in gravity field.
tpb
not rated yet 19 minutes ago
If gravity is changing the density, then it is changing the refractive index.

