NASA gets an infrared 'baby picture' of Tropical Storm Kristy

August 7, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA gets an infrared 'baby picture' of Tropical Storm Kristy
On Aug. 7 at 5:25 a.m. EDT (0925 UTC) NASA's Aqua satellite found coldest temperatures of strongest thunderstorms (red) in Tropical Storm Kristy were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). Credit: NRL/NASA

Tropical Storm Kristy formed after John and Ileana in the Eastern Pacific Ocean today, Aug 7, but it is far to the west of John and Ileana and no threat to land areas.

Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with temperature data that showed strong storms in the center of circulation.

Explore further: NASA watches as Tropical Storm Ileana weakens from two factors

Related Stories

NASA data shows Tropical Storm John intensifying

August 6, 2018

Tropical Storm John formed quickly off the coast of southwestern Mexico around the same time as Ileana, which is just east of John. Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with temperature data that ...

Recommended for you

Pacific Ocean's effect on Arctic warming

August 7, 2018

New research, led by former Carnegie postdoctoral fellow Summer Praetorius, shows that changes in the heat flow of the northern Pacific Ocean may have a larger effect on the Arctic climate than previously thought. The findings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.