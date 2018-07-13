NASA gets an infrared 'baby picture' of Tropical Storm Kristy

Tropical Storm Kristy formed after John and Ileana in the Eastern Pacific Ocean today, Aug 7, but it is far to the west of John and Ileana and no threat to land areas.
Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with temperature data that showed strong storms in the center of circulation.
