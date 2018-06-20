Internet of Things technology can boost classroom learning and bridge gender divide

August 16, 2018 by Dan Worth, University of Kent
Internet of Things technology can boost classroom learning and bridge gender divide
Credit: University of Kent

The use of Internet of Things devices in the classroom can have major educational benefits and appeal to both genders if designed and used in the right way.

Researchers from the School of Engineering and Digital Arts (EDA) worked in primary schools in northern Thailand to test how a specially designed Internet of Educational Things (IoET) could improve both active learning engagement and outcomes.

To do this the researchers, led by Dr. Jim Ang and Ph.D. student Pruet Putjorn, developed a bespoke IoET platform called OBSY (Observation Learning System) that featured several components, such as a light reader and temperate monitor, which could then send data wirelessly to tablet computers the had already been provided with by the Thai government.

The OBSY device was designed to be as 'friendly' looking as possible, akin to a toy, to encourage curiosity in children as prior research had shown more typical-looking technological devices put children off and created learning anxieties.

The device was then used as a key part of three different classroom experiments: studying the growth of mould in different conditions, learning about the different factors that influence the growth of mushrooms and seeing how much light can pass through different objects.

Students using the OBSY tool were able to carry out these experiments in a variety of ways, such as using its camera to take photos or videos and compare them, monitoring changes in temperature in the objects being studied or measuring the amount of light passing through an object.

They were then able to see this information – which had been sent directly from the OBSY – on graphs and other visual displays on their tablets, helping to improve their understanding of how different conditions led to different results.

From this the researchers were able to show that the children using the OBSY tool had markedly higher learning engagement and crucially improved learning outcomes than that of a control class that did the same experiments but without access to the OBSY platform.

Furthermore, the feedback also showed that gender, age and prior use of technology had no impact on learning outcomes, underlining its educational potential.

In particular, the positive feedback by both males and females to the OBSY platform demonstrates that, despite previous studies suggesting boys are more receptive to technology-based learning, it is possible to design tools and platforms that can be used equally well by both sexes.

Lead researcher Pruet Putjorn said: 'The experiment with OBSY proves the potential for IoET devices across a wide variety of age ranges and could help with other deployments of similar systems in schools to help with the educational development of young children.'

The paper, titled "Investigating the use of sensor-based IoET to facilitate learning for children in rural Thailand," has been published in the journal PLOS One.

Explore further: Does good attendance equal good grades?

More information: Pruet Putjorn et al. Investigating the use of sensor-based IoET to facilitate learning for children in rural Thailand, PLOS ONE (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0201875

Related Stories

Does good attendance equal good grades?

June 20, 2018

Studies of classroom attendance patterns in undergraduate students have shown that attendance and performance go hand in hand—attending class is the key to reaping the rewards of academic achievement. However, many of these ...

Technology in the classroom can improve primary mathematics

September 6, 2017

Many parents are beginning to demand less technology use in the primary classroom due to the amount of screen time children have at home. This raises questions about whether technology in the classroom helps or hinders learning, ...

Robotic tutors for primary school children

October 24, 2016

The use of robotic tutors in primary school classrooms is one step closer according to research recently published in the open access journal Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience.

Recommended for you

Security gaps identified in internet protocol IPsec

August 15, 2018

In collaboration with colleagues from Opole University in Poland, researchers at Horst Görtz Institute for IT Security (HGI) at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) have demonstrated that the internet protocol IPsec is vulnerable ...

Researchers find flaw in WhatsApp

August 8, 2018

Researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm said Wednesday they had found a flaw in WhatsApp that could allow hackers to modify and send fake messages in the popular social messaging app.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.