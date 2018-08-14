Hyperspectral imager leaves a legacy of contributions to coastal research

August 15, 2018 by Melissa Gaskill, NASA
Hyperspectral imager leaves a legacy of contributions to coastal research
The Hyperspectral Imager for Coastal Oceans (HICO) and Remote Atmospheric and Ionospheric Detection System (RAIDS) Experiment Payload on the Japanese Experiment Module -- Exposed Facility and the port side Solar Array Wings. Credit: NASA

Images of Earth from space are not only beautiful and inspirational, they also provide valuable information for science and commerce that cannot be obtained any other way.

The HICO and RAIDS Experiment Payload (HREP-HICO) created particularly valuable images of a critical part of Earth: its coastal areas. During a five-year run aboard the International Space Station, it collected some 10,000 such images by combining two experimental sensors, the Hyperspectral Imager for the Coastal Ocean (HICO) and the Remote Atmospheric and Ionospheric Detection System (RAIDS).

Scientists, corporations and agencies have used HICO images to estimate concentrations of healthy and harmful phytoplankton, identify Harmful Algal blooms (HABs) in drinking water reservoirs, and assess water quality. HICO also contributed to planning and executing humanitarian relief operations and military actions, and identifying oil spilled from ruptured pipelines.

"HICO's ability to look at the coastal oceans was very important for the needs of our planet, helping us understand the coastal environment," said Mary Kappus, branch head for Coastal and Ocean Remote Sensing at the Naval Research Laboratory, which developed the investigation. "Hyperspectral imagery teaches us more about that environment than regular images. HICO was the first time we put a hyperspectral sensor in space appropriate for looking at coastal oceans."

Hyperspectral imager leaves a legacy of contributions to coastal research
HICO image of algal bloom on Lake Erie, Ohio, in 2011. Credit: HICO

HICO was mounted on the exterior of the Japanese Experiment Module Exposed Facility (JEM-EF) in 2009. The space station's unique orbit offers views that differ from those of traditional Earth-viewing satellites, enabling exceptional views of the and Great Lakes. HICO collected the full spectrum of wavelengths from visible to near-infrared; a regular camera acquires three spectral channels. RAIDS measured the density, temperature, and composition of the ionosphere and thermosphere, regions of Earth's atmosphere at altitudes between 59 and 186 miles.

HICO met all of its primary mission objectives within its first year, and was subsequently sponsored for mission extensions by both the Office of Naval Research and NASA. In September 2014, HICO's computer took a severe radiation hit from a solar storm and never recovered. On June 14, 2018, crew members powered down HICO for the last time.

The investigation's days may have ended, but its work lives on. Most HICO images remain available online. Taking quality images made HREP-HICO a success from the beginning, and the science built on those images add to its success.

Hyperspectral imager leaves a legacy of contributions to coastal research
HICO image showing eddies along the coast of New Zealand near Christchurch. Credit: HICO

"Researchers have used it to answer science questions about water quality and algal blooms," Kappus said. "A number of papers have been published on the incidence of , which affect many people. We have some idea where they might happen, but are not really good at predicting them. Having images that show where they are and how they develop is important."

Its legacy also includes advances in the science of remote hyperspectral sensing and important innovations such as improved algorithms to analyze images of coastal zones and advances in processing large amounts of data. An online web application, The Hyperspectral Imager for the Coastal Ocean Image Processing System (HICO IPS), provides cloud-based remote sensing data analysis. Developed by HySpeed Computing, in part through International Space Station National Lab funding and support, HICO IPS provides the global community access to these data.

Kappus points to the sheer depth and breadth of phenomena in HCIO's encyclopedia of images as one of its prime accomplishments. "It was able to show an incredible range of things, images of plumes coming out of a river, eddies, sharp contrasts, even the coastal bottom. It took great images of lakes as well. Many of the images are also beautiful."

Explore further: Space station ocean imager available to more scientists

Related Stories

HICO-RAIDS experiments ready for payload integration

September 26, 2008

The Hyperspectral Imager for the Coastal Ocean (HICO) and the Remote Atmospheric and Ionospheric Detection System (RAIDS), both developed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), are ready for payload integration following ...

Data streaming in from Space Station to OSU lab

March 24, 2011

A prototype scanner aboard the international space station has been taking new images of Earth's coastal regions during the 16 months since it was launched, providing scientists with a new set of imaging tools that will help ...

Recommended for you

Unusual doughnut-shaped jet observed in the galaxy NGC 6109

August 15, 2018

Astronomers from the University of Bristol, U.K., have uncovered an unusual doughnut-shaped jet in the radio galaxy NGC 6109. It is the first time that such a jet morphology has been observed in a low-power radio galaxy. ...

Iron and titanium in the atmosphere of an exoplanet

August 15, 2018

Exoplanets, planets in other solar systems, can orbit very close to their host stars. When the host star is much hotter than the sun, the exoplanet becomes as hot as a star. The hottest "ultra-hot" planet was discovered last ...

Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters

August 14, 2018

About twenty-five percent of young stars in our galaxy form in clustered environments, and stars in a cluster are often close enough to each other to affect the way they accrete gas and grow. Astronomers trying to understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.