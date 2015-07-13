Google's search tool to help job-seeking veterans

August 28, 2018
google
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new Google search tool will allow service members transitioning to civilian life to include their military occupational specialty code to find jobs that match their skills.

The tool announced Monday is part of the tech giant's "Grow with Google" initiative aimed at helping Americans get jobs or grow their businesses. The program also is offering transitioning service members, and their spouses, computer training.

In addition, when users are searching for a place on Android or iOS mobile device or in Google Maps and open a business listing, a "veteran-led" designation will let people know which businesses are owned and run by veterans.

The initiatives are part of Google's plans to spend $1 billion on nonprofit organizations helping to raise education levels around the world.

Explore further: Google touts economic impact in US of ad efforts

Related Stories

Google+ opens up to businesses, brands

November 7, 2011

Google opened its social network Google+ to businesses and brands on Monday as it seeks to expand the audience for its rival to Facebook.

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.