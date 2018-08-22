Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

August 23, 2018

A great white shark has washed up on a Cape Cod beach.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organization that studies sharks, says the approximately 9-foot-long male shark was found dead Thursday morning on a beach in Truro.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine how the shark died.

There have been numerous shark sightings off Massachusetts this summer, often resulting in warnings to swimmers.

A 61-year-old man was bitten by shark on Aug. 15 while swimming off Truro. William Lytton, of Scarsdale, New York, suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso.

The Cape Cod Times reports Lytton remains hospitalized but is now in good condition.

It hasn't been revealed what type of shark was involved in that attack, the first on a human off Massachusetts since 2012.

