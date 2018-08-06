Boeing says 737 production woes will last through year's end

August 9, 2018
Boeing says it is doing all it can to help suppliers get on top of the 737 backlog
US aerospace giant Boeing on Wednesday admitted supply chain hold-ups would affect production of its bestselling 737 jetliner until the end of the year, and could hamper third-quarter deliveries.

The delays are primarily due to issues with fuselage and engine manufacturers, chief financial officer Greg Smith told the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference.

"You saw some of that making its way into 2Q deliveries a little bit, and you'll see more of that in Q3 where we'll expect to have deliveries lower than our production rate," said Smith, adding there would be a "much more heavily weighted" fourth quarter.

Like rival Airbus, Boeing is paying the price of a rapid increase in production, as suppliers struggle to keep up.

"When you're at 52 a month, the day matters, an hour matters, two hours ," Smith said.

But he insisted Boeing is doing all it can to help suppliers get on top of the backlog.

"We're working with (the suppliers), putting resources... particularly into Spirit," he said, referring to Spirit AeroSystems, which produces structural frames.

Also facing difficulties, according to Boeing, is CFM International—a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran—which produces the new-generation LEAP engine powering the 737.

Related Stories

Airbus aiming to step up A320neo production

April 11, 2018

Airbus aims to boost production of its A320neo aircraft and step up deliveries in the second quarter of the medium-haul carrier despite persistent engine woes, chief executive Tom Enders said Wednesday.

Airbus profits halved but hopes to meet delivery target

July 26, 2018

European air giant Airbus said Thursday its half-year profits plunged, as the company is hit by delays in the delivery of its A320neo engines, but confirmed its objective to provide 800 aircraft this year despite "risks".

Embraer dives with 2nd-quarter loss

July 31, 2018

Brazil-based Embraer, the world's third biggest aircraft manufacturer, posted losses on Tuesday of 467 million reais ($126 million) for the second quarter of 2018.

