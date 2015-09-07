Young people who frequently argue with their parents are better citizens, research finds

July 20, 2018, Cardiff University
child angry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Teenagers who regularly clash with their parents are more likely to have given time to a charity or humanitarian cause, a study has shown.

The survey of 13 and 14 year-olds carried out by academics at Cardiff University, showed those who argued "a lot" with their mother and father, compared to those who "never" argued, were also more likely to have been involved with a human rights organisation in the past 12 months and to have contacted a politician or signed a petition.

Professor Sally Power, of the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research, Data and Methods (WISERD), who led on the study, said: "Traditionally, rows between teenagers and their parents have been seen as an unwelcome and stressful part of growing up.

"In actual fact, our research indicates arguments may be one route through which acquire skills of debate that enable them to have of ."

The research also revealed:

  • Girls are nearly twice as likely to have arguments with both their mother and father over their clothes;
  • Girls are more likely to have arguments with their mother over household chores;
  • Boys were twice as likely to argue with their (but not their ) about politics;
  • Boys were also more likely to have arguments with their mothers over homework.

When focusing on the ethnicity of respondents, the research revealed white teenagers were more likely than those from BAME backgrounds to argue about chores and money. The analysis also showed BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) respondents were seven times more likely to argue about religion.

Mothers were more likely to argue with their children than fathers, according to the survey. Nearly 83 percent of teenagers questioned said they never argued with grandparents.

Professor Power said: "Our research reveals some interesting discrepancies between males and females, as well as a difference between white and BAME families. We need to delve deeper to investigate why this is the case and what effect it has on children as they grow."

The research is from the Civil Society centre research project "The intergenerational transmission of 'civic virtues': the role of the family in civil society engagement." The findings stem from a survey of 976 13-14 year olds in Wales which was carried out between October 2016 – March 2017.

Explore further: Teenagers shun homework for social media and video games

More information: The intergenerational transmission of 'civic virtues': the role of the family in civil society engagement. wiserd.ac.uk/research/research … family-civil-society

Related Stories

Working mothers and the effects on children

July 22, 2011

Parents struggling to combine paid work with bringing up their children now have some positive news thanks to a new study funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) on maternal employment and child socio-emotional ...

Recommended for you

Solving the mystery of an unusual medieval text

July 20, 2018

When historian Rowan Dorin first stepped onto the Stanford campus in early 2017, he made it a habit to visit Green Library every week to dig through its collection of medieval documents and objects.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

julianpenrod
not rated yet 9 minutes ago
Among other things, charity can be said to begin at home. Young people who argue with their parents are promoting activities which are self destructive, since parents tend to warn against them, and are subjecting their parents to a home filled with turmoil and tension, not necessarily what the people who pay the young person's way deserve in life. The article can call them "better citizens" by engaging in "humanitarian" activities, but, face it, providing for those in need basically takes the burden to be decent off the state and allows employers to pay slave wages! One can say that these "humanitarian" causes just mask an attempt to isolate young people from the good advice of parents, to make them feel superior.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.