Unusual rare earth compound opens doorway to new class of functional materials

July 26, 2018, Ames Laboratory

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have discovered an earlier unknown discontinuous magnetoelastic transition in a rare-earth intermetallic. The mechanism of the material's changing magnetic state is so unusual, it provides new possibilities for discovery of similar materials.

Materials that possess magnetoelastic transitions are highly sought after for a number of developing technologies, including caloric heating and cooling systems. Materials that display this property are rare, and are thought to be exclusively transition metal-based.

But the Ames Laboratory research group found that a rare earth compound made of Europium and Indium, Eu2In, displayed a startlingly sharp magnetic phase transition accompanied with a (change in temperature) and no hysteresis.

"This was a very surprising result and one of the least expected places to find such a phenomenon," said Yaroslav Mudryk, an Ames Laboratory scientist. "So this represents the first example of what potentially may become a new class of ."

"The magnetic phase transition can be explained by an unusual exchange of electrons between the two elements in the compound, with Indium electronic states overlapping with those of Europium," said Durga Paudyal, an Ames Laboratory scientist.

"Now that we have seen this mechanism and are able to explain how it works, we can use this knowledge to look for similar but better materials, one that can be used in future applications like magnetic refrigeration," said Vitalij Pecharsky, Ames Laboratory scientist and Distinguished Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Iowa State University.

The research is further discussed in the paper, "Non-hysteretic first-order phase transition with large latent heat and giant low-field magnetocaloric effect," authored by F. Guillou, A.K. Pathak, D. Paudyal, Y. Mudryk, F. Wilhelm, A. Rogalev, and V.K. Pecharsky; and published in Nature Communications.

X-ray absorption and magnetic circular dichroism experiments were carried out at the ID12 beamline of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, ESRF, France.

Explore further: Making ferromagnets stronger by adding non-magnetic elements

More information: F. Guillou et al, Non-hysteretic first-order phase transition with large latent heat and giant low-field magnetocaloric effect, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05268-4

Related Stories

Making ferromagnets stronger by adding non-magnetic elements

June 23, 2017

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory discovered that they could functionalize magnetic materials through a thoroughly unlikely method, by adding amounts of the virtually non-magnetic element scandium ...

CaloriSMART test system succeeds in magnetocaloric cooling

March 28, 2018

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have designed and built an advanced model system that successfully uses very small quantities of magnetocaloric materials to achieve refrigeration level cooling. ...

Recommended for you

Researchers boost performance quality of perovskites

July 26, 2018

Solar cells are devices that absorb photons from sunlight and convert their energy to move electrons—enabling the production of clean energy and providing a dependable route to help combat climate change. But most solar ...

A spin trio for strong coupling

July 26, 2018

To make qubits for quantum computers less susceptible to noise, the spin of an electron or some other particle is preferentially used. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now developed a method that makes it possible to couple ...

Soundwave-surfing droplets leave no traces

July 26, 2018

Engineers at Duke University have developed a way to manipulate, split and mix droplets of biological fluids by having them surf on acoustic waves in oil. The technology could form the basis of a small-scale, programmable, ...

Team develops ground-breaking flexible X-ray detector

July 26, 2018

Detectors that are presently used for mammograms and for dose measurements in radiotherapy are often rigid, causing errors in screening, or dose delivery to surrounding healthy tissue. This has raised concerns of additional ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Parsec
not rated yet 3 hours ago
That would be one spendy cooler!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.