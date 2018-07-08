Tesla to build huge Shanghai factory: local govt

July 10, 2018
The Shanghai deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets
The Shanghai deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets

US electric-car maker Tesla has reached an agreement to build a factory capable of producing 500,000 automobiles per year in Shanghai, the city's government said on Tuesday.

The deal marks the biggest overseas foray yet for Tesla, which is looking to expand into global markets, plans that faced a potential threat from the intensifying China-US trade row.

An announcement by Shanghai's government said an agreement had been reached to build the plant in the commercial hub's Lingang district.

It said Shanghai would provide full support to Tesla in a project combing manufacturing, research and development, and sales and aimed at super-charging electric-vehicle development in the city.

Anticipation about a potential big Tesla investment had bubbled over the past year, with expectations spiking after Bloomberg News reported that Tesla boss Elon Musk would travel to the city on Tuesday.

Tesla last month told shareholders that it was working with officials in China to build electric cars and battery packs in Shanghai.

At the time, Musk told employees the electric carmaker was being reorganised to speed up production of Model 3 vehicles—a key to profitability at the fast-growing firm.

China has emerged in recent years as the world's largest market for electric vehicles.

Explore further: Tesla sets up Shanghai firm as it expands China presence

Related Stories

Tesla to build wholly-owned Shanghai plant: WSJ

October 23, 2017

Tesla has reached an agreement with Shanghai authorities that would make it the first foreign automaker to build its own plant in China, putting it in the driver's seat in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market, the ...

Recommended for you

Training artificial intelligence with artificial X-rays

July 6, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds real potential for improving both the speed and accuracy of medical diagnostics. But before clinicians can harness the power of AI to identify conditions in images such as X-rays, they have ...

New model for large-scale 3-D facial recognition

July 6, 2018

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have designed a new system capable of carrying out large-scale 3-D facial recognition that could transform the entire biometrics industry.

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.