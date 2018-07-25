Space experts worry US won't make it to Mars by 2030s

July 26, 2018 by Kerry Sheridan
A 2013 mosaic of images from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows a series of sedimentary deposits on the planet, which the US hope
A 2013 mosaic of images from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows a series of sedimentary deposits on the planet, which the US hopes to reach with humans by the 2030s

The United States has vowed to send the first humans to Mars by the 2030s, but space experts and lawmakers on Wednesday expressed concern that poor planning and lack of funds will delay those plans.

President Donald Trump has touted a goal of sending Americans to the Moon again for the first time since the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, building a lunar gateway to test the technology and spacecraft that will carry humans to Mars.

At a hearing in Washington, Senator Bill Nelson said the White House decision to return to the Moon—a program former president Barack Obama halted in order to focus on reaching Mars—could drag down the whole process.

"We don't want to rob the NASA budget of what is the goal, and the goal is to get to Mars with humans," said Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, which is home to Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center.

"Do these missions help us achieve our goal of getting humans to Mars?" he asked.

In 2009, an independent expert panel known as the Augustine Commission warned that NASA's resources did not match its lofty goals.

With an annual budget of around $18 billion, NASA would need an extra $3 billion per year to make it to Mars, it found.

NASA officials have said as recently as this year they are trying to craft a deep space program with far less, using only inflation-based increases in the budget.

And the National Academies of Science has calculated that if NASA's budget continued on its current path, "forget the scenario of getting to Mars by the 2030s. It would take us until 2050," Nelson added.

"I don't think we want to wait that long."

Global partners concerned

In 2017, Congress's NASA authorization bill required NASA to define and deliver to Congress a step-by-step plan for reaching Mars.

"We don't have this roadmap yet. It is seven months overdue," Nelson said.

"What gives? Let's see the program for going to Mars and see where all this other fits in."

Testifying at the hearing, Chris Carberry, chief executive of Explore Mars, said international and private partnerships could help the United States make it more affordable to reach Mars.

"Our international partners want us to lead," he told lawmakers.

"But they have concerns that we keep changing directions. They are not sure that we are going to stick with the direction."

Even more, aerospace experts have identified about a dozen technologies that "we need to start working on pretty much immediately if we have any hope of landing humans on Mars in the 2030s," Carberry added.

These include developing spacecraft that can survive the harsh entry into Mars and land softly enough, as well as the ability to lift people off the surface and head back to Earth.

"Some will take quite awhile to achieve, Carberry said. "We have to start working on them now."

Praising the bipartisan support for NASA he sees among lawmakers, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican who heads the Senate subcommittee on space, said he hopes Congress's next NASA funding bill will lay out a longer term vision, rather than going year to year.

"This next NASA authorization, the hope is that it will reach further and be bolder in its aspirations," he said.

Cruz then asked retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who has spent a US record of 665 days in space, for her view on what is needed going forward.

"The one most important thing is constancy of purpose," she answered.

"We have to have a vision that lasts more than one administration. We have to have a budget line that will support those goals and objectives that we are trying to reach."

Explore further: Privatize the International Space Station? Not so fast, Congress tells Trump

Related Stories

Trump tells NASA to send Americans to Moon

December 11, 2017

US President Donald Trump directed NASA on Monday to send Americans to the Moon for the first time since 1972, in order to prepare for future trips to Mars.

Space program should focus on Mars, says editor of New Space

December 7, 2017

The U.S. space exploration program should continue to focus on robotic sample recovery and human missions to Mars, says Scott Hubbard, Editor-in-Chief of New Space. He details the benefits and risks of this strategy in an ...

Recommended for you

Students find foundations for massive stars

July 25, 2018

For three years, Jenny Calahan led fellow undergraduate students at the University of Arizona (UA) in research to help unravel the mystery of how the galaxy's most massive stars are born.

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

KBK
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
The history of NASA and aerospace is one of corporate profit and greed - no wonder they can't get a plan going, if they intend to strip the corporate greed out. No support.

If they leave the corporate greed in the equation so that they can get to mars...there will be no money to do so as the corporate greed will have shifted the money away into corporate profits and none toward the mars effort.

NASA has given to SpaceX and Elon musk. They realized early on that Elon was not profit driven, and the funds were actually used properly, for the first time in almost 50 years of US space exploration.

SpaceX is where money and intelligence properly applied is seen -almost the first time in modern aerospace history.

NASA and Pentagon money, $21 trillion missing/MIA as of last count at the OIG (Inspector General), has gone into profit and hidden black ops, which is why NASA has nothing to show to the public.

Two-tier tech with hidden advances, since WWII - is the way of it.
dirk_bruere
not rated yet 42 minutes ago
"Mars by 1984!"
So, how did that one work out?
NASA cannot even put people into LEO any more.
Maybe the first NASA astronauts to land on Mars can stay in one of the Chinese hotels...
daggoth
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
I thought it was obvious at this point that SpaceX are the ones that would get us there first? They've already set out a plan and have developed most of the necessary technology to get us there and back and they're currently building the ships to do so. Even if their 2022 plans are a bit optimistic, 2024 seems more than reasonable for launching to Mars.
dirk_bruere
not rated yet 13 minutes ago
@daggoth
But not landing and returning.
SpaceX cannot afford a full Mars lander mission unless it is fully government sponsored

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.