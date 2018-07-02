July 2, 2018

Scanning in the fourth dimension

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Scanning in the fourth dimension
A 360 degree scan is completed using each round offset to enhance information capture. Credit: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Three-dimensional (3-D) computed tomography is a widely used technology that visualizes an object's external and internal structure by assembling a series of two-dimensional images taken sequentially across or around it. However, as anyone who has had a medical magnetic resonance imaging scan will recall, this type of 3-D reconstruction requires the subject to be motionless throughout the capture process, which can take minutes. Capturing a 3-D structure that changes or deforms over time is much more difficult, and existing approaches often yield reconstructions marred by image artifacts and partial surfaces.

Guangming Zang, Ramzi Idoughi and their colleagues, under the leadership of Wolfgang Heidrich's at KAUST, have developed a novel four-dimensional imaging method that vastly improves the quality of such space-time tomography for rapidly deforming objects.

"The primary challenge is when the deformation is so fast that the scanner can only capture a few images before the deformation becomes significant," explains Zang. "The problem is then to reconstruct highly detailed 3-D objects given only a few projections with a lot less information than would be available when reconstructing static objects."

The team tackled the challenge in two parts. First, they modified the capture sequence to have a better distribution of scans over time. Then, they created an algorithm that allows the reconstruction at a given time point by using information from previous and subsequent acquisition steps.

"This is a major step towards making 3-D tomography useful for probing internal structures of objects when changes during scanning cannot be avoided," says Zang.

  • Scanning in the fourth dimension
    Conventional capture methods result in artifacts and partial surfaces (b). This is much improved with the new capture method (c). Then, by propagating information forward and backward in time using a flow field to encode the deformation, a vastly improved reconstruction can be obtained for a given time point (d). Credit: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
  • Scanning in the fourth dimension
    The deformation of the object over time can then be reconstructed with high fidelity. This method was used to capture a wide range of dynamic phenomena, such as dehydration and rehydration of organic objects, rising dough and fluid flows. Credit: KAUST

More information: Space-time tomography for continuously deforming objects. ACM Transactions on Graphics 37(4), Article 100 (2018)

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Citation: Scanning in the fourth dimension (2018, July 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-scanning-fourth-dimension.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Electron tomography technique leads to 3-D reconstructions at the nanoscale
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)