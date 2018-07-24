Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March

July 25, 2018
This July 2018 image provided by Animal Adventure Park shows the April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again. Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park announced the pregnancy Wednesday, July 25, on NBC's "Today" show. Patch says the calf is due during the early part of spring around March. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

You don't need to stick your neck out to predict that this bundle of joy is going to get some attention.

April, the giraffe whose YouTube pregnancy in 2017 made her famous, is due again around next March.

Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show.

April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee).

Patch says Tajiri's father also sired the new calf.

April's progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

