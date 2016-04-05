Physicists practice 'spin control' to improve information processing

July 26, 2018 by Cynthia Dillon, University of California - San Diego
Physicists Practice 'Spin Control' to Improve Information Processing
Figures demonstrate IX interference (top), polarization (center) and coherence (bottom) patterns. Credit: Graphics provided by the Butov Group

Currently, information-processing tools like computers and cell phones rely on electron charge to operate. A team of UC San Diego physicists, however, seeks alternative systems of faster, more energy-efficient signal processing. They do this by using "excitons," electrically neutral quasiparticles that exist in insulators, semiconductors and in some liquids. And their latest study of excitonic spin dynamics shows functional promise for our future devices.

In their research, Professor Leonid Butov and recent physics Ph.D. graduate Jason Leonard, applied indirect excitons (IXs)—specially designed quasiparticles in a layered semiconductor structure—in Bose-Einstein condensate form. With this condensate of IXs, the scientists discovered that the IXs' spin was conserved when they traveled over long distance, proving hopeful for more energy-efficient signal processing in the future. The study's results also presented a way to achieve long-range spin coherence—necessary for efficient and speedy circuits using spin transfer. Their findings were published recently in Nature Communications.

"We measured the exciton phase acquired due to coherent spin precession and observed long-range coherent spin transport in IX condensate," explained Butov. "Long-range spin transport can be explored for the development of new signal processing based on spins."

Using a specially crafted optical dilution refrigerator set at a very low temperature—0.1 Kelvin or 459.50 F below zero—Butov and his team transformed the IX gas to a condensate by the frigid temperature to achieve spin coherence at the range of 10 micrometers, a range conducive to the development of high-functioning devices exploring spin transfer.

Physicists Practice 'Spin Control' to Improve Information Processing
Optical dilution refrigerator for low-temperature experiments at UC San Diego. Credit: Michelle Fredricks

"We started the project trying to explain a quantum phase shift and ended up with a practical observation of spin transport," noted Leonard.

While this experiment demonstrated one of the capabilities of IX spin coherence at cryogenic temperatures, Butov's previous study showed that IXs can exist in semiconductors at room —an important step toward practical application.

Explore further: Long-distance transport of electron spins for spin-based logic devices

More information: J. R. Leonard et al. Pancharatnam–Berry phase in condensate of indirect excitons, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04667-x

Related Stories

Maintaining vibrational coherence with electron spin

June 26, 2018

Electron spin is an important property that determines processes such as chemical reactivity and the lifetime of the electron state. Spin is exploited in several applications such as luminescent materials, phototherapy, photochemistry, ...

A switch to control the spin current

May 29, 2018

Researchers at Tohoku University in Japan have discovered a switch to control the spin current, a mechanism needed for information processing with full spin-based devices.

Recommended for you

Researchers boost performance quality of perovskites

July 26, 2018

Solar cells are devices that absorb photons from sunlight and convert their energy to move electrons—enabling the production of clean energy and providing a dependable route to help combat climate change. But most solar ...

A spin trio for strong coupling

July 26, 2018

To make qubits for quantum computers less susceptible to noise, the spin of an electron or some other particle is preferentially used. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now developed a method that makes it possible to couple ...

Soundwave-surfing droplets leave no traces

July 26, 2018

Engineers at Duke University have developed a way to manipulate, split and mix droplets of biological fluids by having them surf on acoustic waves in oil. The technology could form the basis of a small-scale, programmable, ...

Team develops ground-breaking flexible X-ray detector

July 26, 2018

Detectors that are presently used for mammograms and for dose measurements in radiotherapy are often rigid, causing errors in screening, or dose delivery to surrounding healthy tissue. This has raised concerns of additional ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.