Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records

July 13, 2018 by Mark Scolforo

Pennsylvania officials have revealed they had to shut down the state's online system for birth and death records for about a week after someone with apparent inside knowledge made unauthorized changes.

State officials told The Associated Press on Friday the changes were "cosmetic modifications" but the intrusion triggered an extensive cyber investigation.

They say the investigation found no breach of data. They say no records were found to have been viewed, altered, created or deleted.

The Department of Health's computer system for vital records was offline from June 20 until June 26.

The state says is involved in the continuing investigation.

Officials have not provided any more detail on the modifications they say were made.

