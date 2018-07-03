Munich officials want train station to have air taxi parking

July 4, 2018

A group of city counselors in Munich say they want the southern German city's main train station to have a landing pad for flying taxis.

Five city council members from the Christian Social Union party submitted a motion Wednesday calling on rail company Deutsche Bahn to consider the space needed for flying taxis in its plans for a future redesign of the station.

In their motion, they write that "it is to be expected that within a few years technology will have advanced so far that flying taxis can be used to transport people."

The party, which has a majority across Bavaria but is in opposition in the state capital's assembly, has recently been championing the idea of flying taxis as a future means of travel.

