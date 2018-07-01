Infrared NASA image reveals Hurricane Fabio's power

July 3, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Infrared NASA image reveals Hurricane Fabio's power
NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Fabio on July 2 at 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 UTC) and saw coldest cloud top temperatures (purple) around the center of circulation and in thick feeder bands wrapping into storm's center. Credit: NASA JPL/Heidar Thrastarson

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Fabio in the Eastern Pacific Ocean it had strengthened into a hurricane hours earlier. Infrared imagery showed that Fabio appeared more organized.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Fabio on July 2 at 4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 UTC) .The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument analyzed the storm in infrared light which provides temperature information. Temperature is important when trying to understand how strong storms can be. The higher the cloud tops, the colder and the stronger they are. Cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall.

At that time, although a banding eye-like feature appeared in visible imagery, it wasn't evident in , including in the AIRS image.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted on 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on July 3 "The eye has been observed intermittently on conventional imagery during the past few hours, and the convection surrounding the eye has not changed much."

The center of Hurricane Fabio was located near latitude 15.1 degrees north and longitude 114.5 degrees west. That's about 615 miles (990 km) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

Fabio was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph (150 kph) with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).

Strengthening is expected and Fabio is forecast to be a later today, July 3 or early Wednesday, July 4. However, later on July 4, a large portion of the circulation is expected to be affected by cooler waters and gradual weakening should begin.

Explore further: GPM satellite sees Fabio strengthening into a hurricane

Related Stories

GPM satellite sees Fabio strengthening into a hurricane

July 2, 2018

NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core observatory satellite flew above Tropical Storm Fabio in the eastern Pacific Ocean as the storm was quickly strengthening into a hurricane. GPM provided a look at ...

Infrared NASA imagery shows Hurricane Aletta strengthening

June 8, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Aletta in the Eastern Pacific Ocean it had just become the first hurricane of the season. Infrared imagery showed that Aletta appeared more organized. The National Hurricane Center noted ...

NASA finds heavy rainmaking thunderstorms in Hurricane Bud

June 12, 2018

Powerful Hurricane Bud sat near the coast of southwestern Mexico when NASA's Aqua satellite observed some very high, towering thunderstorms within. Because of its close proximity to land, warnings are already in effect for ...

Recommended for you

Using fibre-optic cables to detect earthquakes

July 3, 2018

Fibre-optic cables can be used to detect earthquakes and other ground movements. The data cables can also pick up seismic signals from hammer shots, passing cars or wave movements in the ocean. This is the result of a study ...

Gulf Stream eddies as a source of iron

July 3, 2018

ETH researchers have fortuitously discovered that Gulf Stream eddies are rich in iron, and these eddies transport this essential micronutrient to the iron-poor North Atlantic Gyre. Before this discovery, the typical assumption ...

Scientists propose solution to 'Gaia puzzle'

July 2, 2018

Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years. The 'Gaia' hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic ...

How mangroves help keep the planet cool

July 2, 2018

Coastal scientists have developed a new global framework to more accurately assess how mangroves along different types of coastlines from deltas to lagoons store carbon in their soil. They found that previous studies have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.