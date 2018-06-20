Image: Reykjavik, Iceland

July 6, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Reykjavik, Iceland
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA , CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik. As a volcanic island famous for its volcanoes, glaciers, lakes, lava and hot springs, Iceland attracts tourists all year round with its vast array of natural wonders.

Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.

This true colour image shows us the small city of Reykjavik, home to around 120 000 people, and seen in the lower central part of the image. The port town of Akranes, 20 km north of the capital, is also shown in grey in the centre of the image. In between the two lies Mount Esja, standing just over 900 m tall, and providing a dramatic backdrop to the capital.

In the upper left part of the image, 'kettle holes' are visible as small dark green dots scattered across the reddish brown area. Kettle holes are formed when blocks of ice break away from and then become buried in outwash. When these buried blocks of glacier ice melt away they leave behind holes, which become filled with water and turn into kettle hole lakes. They are often found in that were covered in ice during the last ice age, which ended around 12 000 years ago. Kettle holes are common in Michigan in the United States, as well as in parts of Germany, Austria and the UK.

The Sentinel-2 mission is tasked with monitoring our changing lands. Designed specifically to monitor vegetation, it can also detect differences in sparsely vegetated areas, as well as the mineral composition of soil, as found in Iceland.

Explore further: Image: Mount Mayon, Philippines

Related Stories

Image: Mount Mayon, Philippines

May 25, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-1B satellite takes us over one of the most active volcanos in the world: Mount Mayon on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Image: Australian crater

June 29, 2018

For Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over the Gosses Bluff crater in the Northern Territory of Australia. The crater is visible in the left centre of the image and it is about 22 km in diameter. ...

Image: Hyderabad, India

April 13, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over southern India to the capital of Telangana: Hyderabad.

Image: Lake Huron

June 22, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over Lake Huron, the second largest of the five Great Lakes of North America. Bound on the north and east by the Canadian province of Ontario and on the south and west by the ...

Earth from Space: A smoke-free Iceland

June 4, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- This Envisat image features a smoke-free Iceland. Although the island has received a lot of attention in the past months for its volcanic activity, it is also home to numerous glaciers, lakes, lava and hot ...

Recommended for you

What does global climate have to do with erosion rates?

July 6, 2018

For the last several decades, geoscientists have been intrigued by a potential link between erosion rates at the Earth's surface and changes in global climate. Distinguishing the cause and effect remained unclear. However, ...

Study finds potential in brackish groundwater desalination

July 5, 2018

New research suggests there's a large untapped resource for many of the increasingly water-limited regions of the U.S. and around the world: brackish groundwater, which, in theory at least, would require much less energy ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.