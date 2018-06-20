Image: Lake Huron

June 22, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Lake Huron
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over Lake Huron, the second largest of the five Great Lakes of North America. Bound on the north and east by the Canadian province of Ontario and on the south and west by the state of Michigan in the U.S., Lake Huron was the first of the Great Lakes to be seen by Europeans in 1615.

This image highlights the dominance of agricultural production in the region where conditions are ideal for cultivating corn, soybeans and hay. The coloured blocks in the image show a grid-like structure for growing crops, typical of American agricultural practice.

This image also shows signs of sediments and algae bloom along the coast, one of the consequences of intensive agricultural activity in a region that responds to the ongoing demand for produce.

Lake Huron is around 330 km long from northwest to southeast. Covering an area of over 244 000 sq km and containing around 22 600 cubic km of water, together the Great Lakes form the largest connected area of fresh, surface water on Earth. The only places that hold more fresh water are the polar ice caps.

Many lie in the northeastern part of the , with Heisterman Island, North Island and Middle Grounds Island, home to Wild Fowl Bay State Park, shown on the bottom left of the image.

Explore further: Image: Lake Baikal, Siberia

Related Stories

Image: Lake Baikal, Siberia

April 6, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite takes us over southern Siberia and the world's largest freshwater lake: Lake Baikal.

Image: Tunis wetlands

February 2, 2018

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features Tunisia's capital Tunis, in North Africa, and highlights some of the country's important wetlands.

Image: Hyderabad, India

April 13, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over southern India to the capital of Telangana: Hyderabad.

Image: Reindeer Island

December 22, 2017

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over part of Lake Winnipeg in the Canadian province of Manitoba, with Reindeer Island visible in the lower-right part of the image.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.