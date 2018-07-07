'Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit British factory: CEO

July 8, 2018
Chief Executive Officer of Philips Semiconductors, Frans Van Houten, said he was &quot;deeply concerned about the competitivenes
Chief Executive Officer of Philips Semiconductors, Frans Van Houten, said he was "deeply concerned about the competitiveness of our operations in the UK"

Dutch electronics giant Philips warned Sunday it may shift production out of Britain in the event of a "hard" Brexit, saying it was "deeply concerned about competitiveness" of its operations there.

The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.

"I am deeply concerned about the competitiveness of our operations in the UK, especially our manufacturing operations," Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said.

"We estimate that the cost of the (Philips') exported products will increase substantially under any scenario that is not maintaining the single customs union," he said in a statement emailed to AFP.

Any changes in current free trade agreements, the single customs union and current EU product certifications "is a serious threat to the competitiveness of this factory," Van Houten added, saying "we need to do planning."

Philips is the latest company in a chorus of major industrial players—which also includes Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Airbus—to warn about the negative impact of an acrimonious split between the UK and EU.

"At the moment we are considering all scenarios, including one in which there is a so-called 'hard Brexit'," Philips spokesman Steve Klink told AFP.

"In that case, it could include the departure of our manufacturing for export," said Klink.

Van Houten however emphasised: "Philips remains absolutely committed to its current and prospective future customers in the country" including hospitals.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday persuaded her eurosceptic ministers to back a plan for closer trade ties with the EU after Brexit.

After marathon talks at her country retreat, May's divided cabinet agreed on a new "free trade area" where Britain would accept EU rules for goods.

But the British premier still has to sell the plan to Brussels, which could keep Britain tied to the bloc for years after Brexit, even if officials stress parliament would reserve the right to diverge.

May expressed hope the deal would end two years of public splits that sparked exasperation among European leaders and businesses seeking a clear path.

"We are faced with the continued unclarity and uncertainty of Brexit," said Van Houten on Sunday.

"Europe is at risk of falling behind the US and China, as they move ahead focused on strengthening their geo-economic leadership," he said.

Explore further: Brexit could make UK car sector 'extinct': business lobby

Related Stories

Airbus warns could leave UK if no Brexit deal

June 22, 2018

Aviation giant Airbus has warned it could pull out of Britain if it leaves the European Union without a deal, upping the pressure Friday on Prime Minister Theresa May to make progress in negotiations with Brussels.

Recommended for you

New model for large-scale 3-D facial recognition

July 6, 2018

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have designed a new system capable of carrying out large-scale 3-D facial recognition that could transform the entire biometrics industry.

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.