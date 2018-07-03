GE's Latin American CEO, 21 others, arrested in Brazil for fraud

July 4, 2018
Daurio Speranzini Junior only became GE's Latin America chief executive in January
Daurio Speranzini Junior only became GE's Latin America chief executive in January

Brazilian police arrested General Electric's Latin America CEO Daurio Speranzini Junior on Wednesday as part of a probe into suspected fraud and corruption by multinational companies in the Rio de Janeiro state health system.

Speranzini, the former head of Philips Medical Systems in Brazil, was among 22 people arrested, including Frederik Knudsen, an at the Dutch .

Police raided 44 sites, including the Brazilian headquarters of Philips and Johnson & Johnson, but not the offices of GE, the Rio prosecutors' office said in a statement.

Code-named "Operation Resonance," the probe was launched with the goal of dismantling a "suppliers' cartel" accused of committing fraud to secure public health service contracts in Rio between 1996 and 2017.

The cartel, made up of at least 33 companies and led by Brazilian medical instrument distributors Oscar Iskin, was nicknamed the "international auctions club."

"Top executives from multinational medical equipment manufacturers arranged among themselves who would win contracts by paying a 13 percent commission on those contracts to Iskin," said the public prosecutor.

Iskin executives would then "serve as a link between public health authorities and the cartel's companies" to steer contracts away from "competitors who weren't part of the cartel."

General Electric issued a statement asserting that the accusations against Speranzini referred to "a period when he was leading another company."

Speranzini only became GE's Latin America chief executive in January, having previously held the position of regional department president from 2014 to 2017.

He was the Philips Medical Systems chief for Brazil from 2004 to 2010.

Philips said it was "cooperating with the authorities to shed light on the accusations that are several years old," according to news website G1.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Brazil told AFP it "rigorously follows the laws" of the country and is collaborating with the investigation.

Explore further: Philips Lighting joins Amsterdam's top-tier AEX index

Related Stories

Philips Lighting joins Amsterdam's top-tier AEX index

March 7, 2018

Philips Lighting which split from its electronics giant parent company to list as a standalone on the Amsterdam stock exchange in 2016, announced Wednesday it was joining the market's top-tier AEX index.

Philips says profits soar 25% in 2017

January 30, 2018

Dutch electronics giant Philips on Tuesday posted soaring profits of 1.87 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in 2017, as it increasingly focuses its business on health technology.

German police raid Porsche execs in diesel probe

April 18, 2018

German police raided the offices of Porsche and Audi Wednesday as part of a fraud probe against two top Porsche executives and a former employee of the luxury carmaker in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Recommended for you

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.