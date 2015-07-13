Facebook: 800K users may have had bug unblock blocked people

July 2, 2018
Facebook

Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.

The company said Monday that the bug was active between May 29 and June 5. While the person who was unblocked by this bug could not see content users shared with their friends, they could have seen things that were posted to a wider audience. Facebook says the problem has been fixed.

It's the second software bug in less than a month that the company has notified users about. In June, Facebook disclosed that a led some users to post publicly by default regardless of their previous settings. That bug affected as many as 14 million over several days in May.

Explore further: Facebook admits privacy settings 'bug' affecting 14 million users

Related Stories

Facebook shared user data with select companies

June 9, 2018

Facebook shared personal information culled from its users' profiles with other companies after the date when executives have said the social network prevented third-party developers from gaining access to the data, the company ...

Recommended for you

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

Security gaps identified in LTE mobile telephony standard

June 28, 2018

By abusing security weaknesses in the LTE mobile telephony standard, attackers are able to identify which web pages a user visits and to reroute him to a scam website. This is the result of a study carried out by security ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.