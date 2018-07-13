EPA proposal to limit science studies draws opposition

July 17, 2018 by Ellen Knickmeyer

Democratic lawmakers are joining scientists in denouncing an industry-backed proposal to dramatically limit what kind of science the Environmental Protection Agency can consider in rule-making.

The opposition is coming at a Washington public hearing Tuesday on a proposed by former EPA chief Scott Pruitt. The rule would allow EPA administrators to throw out scientific studies when making regulations if the underlying data isn't made public.

Scientists, environmentalists, state officials and Democratic lawmakers at the hearing say the move would block crucial public-health studies based on confidential patient data if the Trump administration adopts it.

Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko of New York calls the proposal a thinly veiled attempt to limit environmental regulation.

American Petroleum Institute representative Ted Steichen says the rule would advance transparency.

