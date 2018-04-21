EPA chief signs proposal limiting science used in decisions

April 24, 2018 by Michael Biesecker And Seth Borenstein
EPA chief signs proposal limiting science used in decisions
In this April 3, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference at the EPA in Washington. New internal documents say a sweep for hidden listening devices in Pruitt's office was shoddy and wasn't properly certified under U.S. government practices (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has signed a proposed rule that would restrict the types of scientific studies regulators can use to determine the impact of pesticide and pollution exposure on human health.

Pruitt says the change would increase transparency in the agency's decision-making by requiring all underlying data used in scientific studies to be made publicly available.

Critics, including former EPA administrators and scientists, say Pruitt's move is designed to restrict the agency from citing peer-reviewed public-health studies that use required to be kept confidential under patient privacy laws.

The embattled EPA administrator signed the proposed order at EPA headquarters Tuesday in an event that was livestreamed on the agency's website but not open to press coverage.

