Electronic tongue allows for the fast, cheap detection of adulterated honey

July 20, 2018, Asociacion RUVID
Electronic tongue allows for the fast, cheap detection of adulterated honey
Honey samples. Credit: Asociación RUVID

Researchers of Valencia's Polytechnic University (UPV) have developed an electronic "tongue" able to distinguish adulterated honeys in an easy, fast and cheap way.

According to the researchers, in under an hour, the device can determine whether a sample has been adulterated; standard analysis methods can go on for several days.

As the UPV researchers explain, the honey is typically adulterated with syrups or sugar molasses. "This leads to noticeable losses for the honeybee sector. Moreover, this breaches Union legislation and leads to a significant loss of confidence by the consumer," adds Lara Sobrino, researcher at the Developmental Food Engineering Institute of the UPV.

Therefore, the electronic voltammetric is a quick, easy and affordable solution compared to devices used currently to detect scams. Thanks to the combination of the technique and statistical analysis of the data, the is able to detect fraudulent markers differentiating pure honey from honey adulterated with dietary syrups, as well as approximately establishing the level of adulteration.

"Our work offers a pioneering analytical to find out quickly and reliably the honey's authenticity. This will make it possible to fight against unfair competition and guarantee the quality of the honey for the consumer," says Juan Soto, researcher at the Molecular Recognition and Technological Development Institute of the UPV.

The developed by UPV researchers therefore makes it possible to discover possible scams in honeys that are sold on the market. "If there is the suspicion that a could be adulterated, our system detects the symptoms reliably. The final step consists of carrying out a more precise analysis by way of magnetic resonance techniques, as well as others. The tongue screens the samples; those where fraudulent symptoms are detected should then be confirmed with other identification techniques," adds Juan Soto.

Explore further: Sweet deception: New test distinguishes impure honey from the real thing

More information: Lara Sobrino-Gregorio et al. Monitoring honey adulteration with sugar syrups using an automatic pulse voltammetric electronic tongue, Food Control (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.foodcont.2018.04.003

Related Stories

Honey certification project sets industry abuzz

July 26, 2016

Western Australia's honey is set for global recognition following a new partnership program between the industry and Bentley-based Chemcentre which could see honey values take off for local apiarists.

Video: The unexpected chemistry of honey

January 12, 2016

Honey is great. It's perfect for drizzling over your toast or stirring into your tea, it's also the special ingredient in your favorite lip balm. What most people don't know is that during the trip from the flower in the ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report two-faced Janus membrane applications

July 20, 2018

Named for the mythical god with two faces, Janus membranes—double-sided membranes that serve as gatekeepers between two substances—have emerged as a material with potential industrial uses. Creating two distinct "faces" ...

Chemists characterize the fatal fungus among us

July 19, 2018

Life-threatening fungal infections affect more than two million people worldwide. Effective antifungal medications are very limited. Until now, one of the major challenges is that the fungal cell wall is poorly understood, ...

Infrared sensor as new method for drug discovery

July 19, 2018

Using an infrared sensor, biophysicists at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) have succeeded in analysing quickly and easily which active agents affect the structure of proteins and how long that effect lasts. Thus, Prof Dr. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.